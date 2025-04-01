MXS Commerce, Queue Associates & POS ONE Unite for a Seamless End-to-End Supply Chain Solution

"Our partnership simplifies supply chain connectivity," said Sam Zameck, President & CEO of MXS Commerce. "Businesses can eliminate errors, speed up processing, and scale more efficiently by directly connecting data exchange with Business Central." Post this

POS365, developed by POS-ONE, is specifically built for retailers to deliver a seamless, point-of-sale experience that is fully integrated with Dynamics 365 Business Central. Designed for modern retailers, it combines intuitive usability with deep ERP connectivity with Business central, ensuring real-time synchronization of sales, inventory, and financial data. POS365 enhances transaction speed, streamlines operations, and provides a scalable, future-proof solution. Offline functionality, flexible deployment options, and a user-friendly interface empower retailers to focus on growth while maintaining full operational control. Its deep integration with QuickConnect enables automated order processing, instant stock updates, and effortless financial reconciliation, maximizing efficiency for SMB retailers.

"Our partnership simplifies supply chain connectivity," said Sam Zameck, President & CEO of MXS Commerce.

"Businesses can eliminate errors, speed up processing, and scale more efficiently by directly connecting data exchange with Business Central."

Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director of Queue Associates, added, "Through our alliance with MXS Commerce and POS-ONE, we've created a seamless connection to Business Central that enables integration with Dynamics 365 Commerce, Amazon, Shopify, WooCommerce, and 3PL providers—making it the go-to supply chain nerve center for growing businesses."

Mathias Iversen, CEO of POS-ONE A/S, said, "By combining POS-ONE's retail technology with Business Central and MXS Commerce's data exchange services, we provide retailers full visibility from checkout to back-end operations, creating an effortless experience at every step."

This collaboration reduces costs, improves efficiency, and supports business growth across North America. Learn more at MXS Commerce, Queue Associates, and POS-ONE.

ABOUT THE PARTNERS

MXS Commerce delivers advanced retail data exchange (EDI) solutions across North America, streamlining supply chains, improving data accuracy, ensuring effortless communication with trading partners. With decades of expertise, MXS Commerce delivers high-performance technology that enhances efficiency, automates processes, and improves operations.

Queue Associates is a leading global Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft's full suite of industry-leading business applications. Organizations optimize their financials, supply chain management, and overall business performance with scalable, AI-powered centered services tailored to their needs, with Queue Associates providing expert implementation and support.

POS365 provides a modern, cost-effective point-of-sale solution for Microsoft 365 Business Central. Designed for quick deployment and ease of use, it reduces complexity, lowers ownership costs, and improves experiences for businesses, employees, and customers.

