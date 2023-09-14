My Care Labs Earns Union City Award for Outstanding Pandemic Support and Expands Services Globally

My Care Labs has recently been recognized by Union City for their exemplary support during the COVID pandemic. As COVID-19 cases surge, they continue to provide cost-efficient, rapid testing in the Tri-City area. Moreover, they are expanding their service range to include Wellness Panels, Drug Testing, HR Toxicology Testing, and more. In addition, a new Medical Center is set to open. Internationally, My Care Labs is launching a 24/7 support center in India named My Care International, further amplifying their commitment to healthcare.
FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Care Labs has achieved significant milestones, including an award from Union City for our dedication in supporting the community during the COVID pandemic. This accolade serves as a testament to our company's unwavering commitment. However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise once again and the emergence of new variants and sub-variants, the need to reinstate a mask mandate becomes increasingly apparent. Mask mandates and routine testing remain a crucial defense against the unpredictable twists this pandemic continues to take.
Our tests are not only cost-efficient but are also provided at no charge with insurance coverage. Moreover, we ensure that results are delivered on the same day, offering unparalleled convenience and the option to skip lines without requiring an appointment. Additionally, My Care Labs goes the extra mile by offering exclusive mobile testing for residents of Tri-city areas – Fremont, Union City, and Newark, further reinforcing our ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the community.
As part of our commitment to comprehensive health solutions, My Care Labs is expanding its horizons with new testing services. Upcoming offerings include Wellness Panels for an in-depth health overview, Drug Testing for both personal and corporate needs, and HR Toxicology Testing prioritizing health in the workplace. Exciting developments also include the establishment of a new Medical Center and plans for a Free Medical Testing Day for the Tri-City community.
Furthermore, our anticipated service additions comprise Cancer Screening for early detection, DOT Physicals for official Department of Transportation evaluations, and Specialty Testing to address complex conditions such as TB, Lyme disease, and mold-related issues.
We are thrilled to announce the launch of My Care International in India, commenced on July 22nd, 2023. This global extension will provide 24/7 Call Center support, exceptional customer assistance, efficient Data Entry Services and much more, all of which underscore our unwavering commitment to healthcare excellence.
To stay connected with My Care Labs, you can easily book appointments online, call us at 1-800-790-4550, or visit our physical location at 5500 Stewart Avenue, Suite 108, Fremont, CA 94538.
For the latest updates and news, be sure to visit our website at www.mycarelabs.com and follow us on our social media platforms:
We look forward to serving your healthcare needs with dedication and excellence.
