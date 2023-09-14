My Care Labs Earns Union City Award for Outstanding Pandemic Support and Expands Services Globally

Mask mandates and routine testing remain a crucial defense against the unpredictable twists this pandemic continues to take. My Care Labs' ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the community stands unwavering. Harvey Singh CEO, My Care Labs. Tweet this

As part of our commitment to comprehensive health solutions, My Care Labs is expanding its horizons with new testing services. Upcoming offerings include Wellness Panels for an in-depth health overview, Drug Testing for both personal and corporate needs, and HR Toxicology Testing prioritizing health in the workplace. Exciting developments also include the establishment of a new Medical Center and plans for a Free Medical Testing Day for the Tri-City community.

Furthermore, our anticipated service additions comprise Cancer Screening for early detection, DOT Physicals for official Department of Transportation evaluations, and Specialty Testing to address complex conditions such as TB, Lyme disease, and mold-related issues.

We are thrilled to announce the launch of My Care International in India, commenced on July 22nd, 2023. This global extension will provide 24/7 Call Center support, exceptional customer assistance, efficient Data Entry Services and much more, all of which underscore our unwavering commitment to healthcare excellence.

To stay connected with My Care Labs, you can easily book appointments online, call us at 1-800-790-4550, or visit our physical location at 5500 Stewart Avenue, Suite 108, Fremont, CA 94538.

For the latest updates and news, be sure to visit our website at www.mycarelabs.com and follow us on our social media platforms:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

We look forward to serving your healthcare needs with dedication and excellence.

Media Contact

Harvey Singh, My Care Labs, 1 8007904550, [email protected], www.mycarelabs.com

Aman Singh, My Care Labs, 1 7607348167, [email protected], www.mycarelabs.com

Twitter

SOURCE My Care Labs