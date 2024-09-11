My Doctor Brand Launches to Help Physicians Reclaim and Control Their Online Presence

"Doctors frequently ask me how they can ensure that what their patients see online is accurate and controlled," said Ryan Caracciolo, founder of My Doctor Brand. "My Doctor Brand changes that by empowering doctors to create and maintain their own online identity." Post this

"Doctors frequently ask me how they can ensure that what their patients see online is accurate and controlled," said Ryan Caracciolo, founder of My Doctor Brand. "Until now, most of that visibility was tied to the practice or network they were part of, leaving doctors without control over their own brand. My Doctor Brand changes that by empowering doctors to create and maintain their own online identity."

Some of the key features of My Doctor Brand are:

One-Page Doctor Website: Doctors can create a personalized, easy-to-edit one-page website featuring their practice, specialties, patient testimonials, and more.

Custom Branding Toolkit: A custom logo, business card designs, social media profile kits, letterhead templates, and a PowerPoint presentation template, all personalized with the doctor's name.

SEO and Google Indexing: The platform ensures that doctors' websites are indexed on major search engines, so patients can easily find them by searching their names.

Ongoing Website Management: My Doctor Brand offers secured hosting, ongoing website management, and unlimited website edits, ensuring that a doctor's online presence remains current and accurate.

Physicians can get started with My Doctor Brand for $749, and the entire process—from intake form submission to website launch—takes only 14 days. After launch, the platform offers ongoing support with easy updates to photos, videos, and content.

"Having My Doctor Brand in place has been a game changer for me, especially during my transition from a big hospital to private practice," said Dr. Peter McCunniff, an orthopedic spine surgeon. "It's given me control over my online presence, ensuring that all my reviews, professional milestones, and practice specifics are consolidated in one easy-to-find location. It allows me to focus on taking care of patients while the team handles all the digital aspects seamlessly—something I wish I had access to when I started out."

As part of the service, doctors can retain ownership of their online reputation and build trust with patients, regardless of changes in their professional journey.

For more information on My Doctor Brand and to get started with building your personal brand, visit http://www.mydoctorbrand.com.

About My Doctor Brand

My Doctor Brand was founded by Ryan Caracciolo to provide physicians with the tools they need to protect and control their personal brands. The platform offers an easy, affordable way for doctors to create and maintain their digital identities, independent of the practices and networks they work for.

