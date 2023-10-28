my-french-house.com receives Award, presents Historic Castle near Pont du Gard

"We are delighted and honored to present this rare chBteau near Pont du Gard, a truly exceptional property and Domaine." Post this

The judges were impressed by my-french-house.com's portfolio of rare and exceptional properties, which includes luxury homes, country estates, ski chalets, off-plan properties, and French chBteaux. They were captivated by a €9.9M historical castle and estate near the UNESCO-listed Pont du Gard which received illustrious guests including royalty and Cardinal Richelieu.

In addition to its impressive portfolio, my-french-house.com also offers an unmatched level of service. The website provides expert buying advice and works with carefully vetted local agents to ensure a smooth and successful transaction.

The International Property Awards are the world's leading property awards competition, celebrating the highest levels of quality and achievement within the property and real estate sectors. The awards are judged by a panel of independent experts, and the winners are announced at a glittering awards ceremony in London.

my-french-house.com's success at the International Property Awards is a testament to its commitment to providing a superior service to its clients. The award is also a valuable endorsement of the French property market, which offers unique opportunities for investors and buyers alike. To learn more head to the my-french-house website.

