My Gene Counsel and FamGenix Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Genetic Risk Assessment and Patient Education

Digital tools allow partners to scale precision medicine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and FARGO, N.D., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Gene Counsel, a leader in digital genetic counseling solutions, and FamGenix, a pioneering platform for family health history and hereditary risk assessment, today announced a strategic partnership to provide healthcare centers with a comprehensive digital genetic risk assessment and education toolkit. This collaboration empowers providers and patients with the essential resources to navigate genetic risk, testing, and long-term health management for all their patients.

Together, My Gene Counsel and FamGenix deliver an integrated solution that enables healthcare centers to:

Assess Patients' Risk for Hereditary Conditions – The combined platform can facilitate risk assessment for hereditary cancer, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, lymphoma, reproductive disorders, rare diseases, biomarkers, and/or other genetic conditions.

This tool suite is designed to enhance efficiency at existing genetics clinics and support centers that lack in-house genetics expertise, helping organizations scale their genetic services. It is valuable for screening large groups of patients, including those seen for routine mammography or colonoscopy.

"By bringing together My Gene Counsel's expertise in delivering up-to-date, digital genetic counseling information with FamGenix's powerful family history and risk assessment platform, we have created an unmatched resource for both healthcare providers and patients," said Ellen Matloff, CEO of My Gene Counsel. "This partnership will significantly enhance the accessibility and efficiency of genetic services across healthcare settings."

"Understanding one's genetic risk starts with accurate family health history and risk assessment," said Mike Brammer, CEO of FamGenix. "With this collaboration, we ensure that each patient receives risk assessments as well as ongoing, personalized genetic updates."

This partnership arrives at a critical time when healthcare providers seek scalable, technology-driven solutions to improve genetic risk assessment, patient education, and long-term care management. Together, My Gene Counsel and FamGenix provide a seamless, end-to-end solution that integrates into clinical workflows, supporting clinicians in delivering precision medicine at scale.

About My Gene Counsel:

My Gene Counsel is a digital health company dedicated to delivering dynamic, continuously updated genetic counseling information. The company's Living Lab Reports® provide accurate, evidence-based updates to patients and healthcare providers, ensuring they stay informed as new genetic research emerges.

About FamGenix:

FamGenix is a cutting-edge platform for capturing and analyzing family health history, assessing hereditary disease risk, and integrating genetic insights into clinical care. By empowering both patients and healthcare providers with data-driven genetic risk assessment tools, FamGenix supports informed medical decision-making and preventive care.

