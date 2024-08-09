My Home Team Turf™ and Shawgrass are Kicking Off the 2024 College Football Season

My Home Team Turf™ was created by 100% women owned and operated boutique marketing firm Founder and President of Out of the Box Promotional Marketing. Post this

In forging a strategic partnership with Shawgrass, a wholly owned subsidiary of My Home Team Turf™ is kicking off the 2024 college football season forging a strategic alliance with Shawgrass, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway headquartered in Georgia and a preeminent force in the synthetic turf domain.

Together, we nurture generational traditions and a forever family infusing the essence of alma mater pride through the creation of our First-Ever Officially Licensed turf products - Proudly Made in the USA.

As the foremost American-owned and operated synthetic turf company on a global scale, Shaw Turf stands tall as a symbol of unwavering commitment to excellence and an illustrious history of catering to professional organizations in the NFL, MLB, MLS and collegiate space.

My Home Team Turf™ strives to continue to push boundaries to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enrich the fan experience—making them the perfect partner for utilizing our Creaturf products. Creaturf is a new product innovation that is making waves in the artificial turf industry. Creaturf is a patent-pending, fully customizable indoor turf solution that allows customers to print any design onto the turf surface, including your favorite collegiate or professional sports team, business, corporate sponsorship to leave and offer a very unique and lasting branding opportunity!

My Home Team Turf™ products offer consumers, fans, teams, and businesses premium products certain to leave a lasting impression. Shawgrass products are designed to provide the look of natural grass, have performance characteristics that deliver extreme durability, and are created by the same research and development team responsible for the world-class athletic fields created by Shaw Sports Turf. Their patented technology, Creaturf, also delivers graphics with 5x higher clarity than other textile color processing machines, unlike anything else available for artificial turf. The 76-dpi high definition print technology ensures precise lines, photorealistic detail, vivid color, and smooth gradients.

For these reasons amongst others, My Home Team Turf™ products, manufactured by Shawgrass stand for quality, excellence and a commitment to stand behind their products with product innovation, ingenuity and a forward-thinking mindset of offering the next of what we don't know we MUST HAVE ~ MY HOME TEAM TURF™!

Shawgrass continues to lead the way in the artificial turf industry with a multitude of products for residential, commercial landscape applications, pets, recreation, and golf.

For more information and to bring your home team 'home' visit http://www.myhometeamturf.com.

About Shawgrass

A wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Industries is a full flooring provider for residential and commercial markets. Shaw supplies carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, tile/ stone flooring products, and synthetic turf. Shaw Turf, a division of Shaw Industries, is one of North America's leading synthetic turf companies and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades. For more information or to find a dealer near you visit http://www.shawgrass.com.

