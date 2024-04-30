My Home Team Turf™ Now Officially Licensed Partner With The MLB

Live on what they play on with authentic sports turf mats from My Home Team Turf Post this

My Home Team Turf™ offers the first ever officially licensed authentic professional sports turf mats and rugs. Their premium products are perfect additions to elevate your tailgate, mancave-she shed, flatbed, RV, event, and red-carpet moment. Our pride ourselves on creating products that speak to the heart and soul of the consumer ~ nurturing that forever family post-graduation and those generational traditions that infuse the essence of their alma mater pride.

Also, let's not forget the perfect gift for that special someone who has everything ~ EXCEPT, a My Home Team Turf™ officially licensed mat or rug with their favorite team.

My Home Team Turf™ was created by 100% women owned and operated boutique marketing firm Founder and President of Out of the Box Promotional Marketing. My Home Team Turf™ is an officially licensed product through Out of the Box Promotional Marketing.

In forging a strategic alliance with Shaw Turf headquartered in Georgia, proudly aligns itself with a preeminent force in the synthetic turf domain. As the foremost American-owned and operated synthetic turf company on a global scale, Shaw Turf stands tall as a symbol of unwavering commitment to excellence offering our officially licensed premium products Proudly Made in the USA.

My Home Team Turf™ and Shawgrass strives to continue to push boundaries to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enrich the fan experience—making them the perfect partner for utilizing our Creaturf products. Creaturf is a new product innovation that is making waves in the artificial turf industry. Creaturf is a patent-pending, fully customizable indoor turf solution that allows customers to print any design onto the turf surface, including your favorite MLS and MLB teams!

Creaturf delivers graphics with 5x higher clarity than other textile color processing machines, unlike anything else available for artificial turf. Our 76-dpi high-definition print technology ensures precise lines, photorealistic detail, vivid color, and smooth gradients.

Incorporating the proprietary and innovative technology Creaturf process allows My Home Team Turf™ consumers, fans, teams, and businesses to leave a lasting impression with this unique branding opportunity.

Shawgrass is leading the way in the artificial turf industry with a mix of products for residential/commercial landscape applications, pets, recreation, and golf.

Shawgrass products are designed and developed by the same research and development team responsible for the world-class athletic fields created by Shaw Sports Turf. Shawgrass products are designed to provide the look of natural grass and performance characteristics that deliver extreme durability. Shawgrass products are also cooler, thanks to innovative technology like HydroChill, which is designed to keep you comfortable, even in extreme heat.

For more information or to place an order, visit http://www.myhometeamturf.com.

About Shawgrass

A wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Industries is a full flooring provider for residential and commercial markets. Shaw supplies carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, tile/ stone flooring products, and synthetic turf. Shaw Turf, a division of Shaw Industries, is one of North America's leading synthetic turf companies and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades. For more information or to find a dealer near you visit http://www.shawgrass.com.

