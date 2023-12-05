My Home Team Turf™ Offers First Officially Licensed Turf Mats

My Home Team Turf™ is 100% women-owned and operated, specializing in this first ever Officially Licensed collegiate and professional sports turf products. Post this

My Home Team Turf™ strives to continue to push boundaries to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enrich the fan experience. Making them the perfect partner to utilize Creaturf products. Creaturf is a new product innovation making waves in the artificial turf industry. Creaturf is a patent pending, fully customizable indoor turf solution allowing customers to print any design onto the turf surface. This product is proudly produced in the USA.

Creaturf delivers graphics with 5x higher clarity than other textile color processing machines, unlike anything else available for artificial turf. Our 76-dpi high-definition print technology ensures precise lines, photorealistic detail, vivid color, and smooth gradients.

Incorporating the innovative Creaturf process allows My Home Team Turf™ consumers, fans, teams, and businesses to leave a lasting impression with this unique branding opportunity.

Shawgrass is leading the way in the artificial turf industry with a mix of products for residential/commercial landscape applications, pets, recreation, and golf.

Shawgrass products are designed and developed by the same research and development team responsible for the world-class athletic fields created by Shaw Sports Turf. Shawgrass products are designed to provide the look of natural grass and performance characteristics that deliver extreme durability. Shawgrass products are also cooler, thanks to innovative technology like HydroChill, designed to keep you comfortable, even in extreme heat.

For more information or to place an order visit http://www.myhometeamturf.com.

About Shawgrass

A wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Industries is a full flooring provider for residential and commercial markets. Shaw supplies carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, tile/ stone flooring products, and synthetic turf. Shaw Turf, a division of Shaw Industries, is one of North America's leading synthetic turf companies and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades. For more information or to find a dealer near you visit http://www.shawgrass.com.

