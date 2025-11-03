My Kitchen and Bath Expands with New Alexandria Showroom

"With our new Alexandria showroom, we're not just expanding — we're creating a space where homeowners can feel inspired and supported at every step of their remodeling journey." — Josh Turgut, Sales Manager, My Kitchen and Bath Post this

The Alexandria showroom joins the company's existing locations in Vienna and Herndon, expanding its reach and improving convenience for homeowners throughout the region. Each showroom is staffed with experienced designers who guide clients from concept to completion — including 3D design, material selection, project management, and installation.

My Kitchen and Bath has earned its reputation for combining thoughtful design, skilled craftsmanship, and customer-first service. The company offers a full range of remodeling solutions, including kitchens, bathrooms, basements, decks, flooring, and custom closets.

Homeowners are invited to visit the new Alexandria showroom, meet the design team, and explore the latest cabinetry and surface styles that bring dream spaces to life.

Media Contact

Josh Turgut, My Kitchen and Bath, 1 7035370857, [email protected], https://mykitchenandbath.com/

SOURCE My Kitchen and Bath