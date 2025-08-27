My Life as a Gorilla, a new novel by Renald Iacovelli, has been published

In My Life as a Gorilla, Alan Parkman suffers from terminal illness owing to disease simultaneously affecting several internal organs. His only hope of survival is to undergo an experimental operation which will transplant his head onto another, healthy body; however, such a body is not immediately available, and so a gorilla's body is temporarily used.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In My Life as a Gorilla, Alan Parkman suffers from terminal illness owing to disease simultaneously affecting several internal organs. His only hope of survival is to undergo an experimental operation which will transplant his head onto another, healthy body; however, such a body is not immediately available, and so a gorilla's body is temporarily used.

The transplant proves to be a success but now he must deal with the dissonance between mind and body, and the reactions of others. These range from the sorrow and pity of family and friends to the fear and disgust of strangers. Relationships are tried and fractured under the weight of his transformation. As the first head transplant patient he also becomes a media sensation, which only further impels his self-imposed isolation.

My Life as a Gorilla is an emotional, sometimes darkly comic, and always thought-provoking tale which explores the ethics of advanced medical procedures and the fragility of human identity.

Renald Iacovelli is the author of The Polity of Beasts, The Funeral Critic, The Mummy, Confessions of A Flash Artist, and New York Stories.

