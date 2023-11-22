My Magic Carpet Announces Its CBS Deals Offer on Thanksgiving Day For Its New Genevieve Gorder Collection

"My new washable rug line is a must-have addition to your home, especially for the holiday entertaining season," said Gorder. Post this

Gorder's recently released collection with My Magic Carpet showcases stunning tropical florals and abstract designs that complement even the most distinctive home decor, infusing her soulful style and infectious passion into each piece. She has designed rugs for over a decade and says the most asked questions by consumers are what type of rugs are best for everyday life, suit decor and are functional.

"My new washable rug line is a must-have addition to your home, especially for the holiday entertaining season," said Gorder. "I've teamed up with the pros at My Magic Carpet for a solution-based, one-piece design. I've designed rugs before and this iteration presents the most practical offerings for today's households with kids and pets. Toss a dirty or stained rug in the washer and dryer and it comes out clean and looking as good as new. Washable for me is something that has to be part of everything at home."

Gorder is an award-winning designer whose trademark style and eye for detail have graced everywhere from the White House to lifestyle shows on Netflix, Bravo, HGTV and TLC. Her latest endeavor marks a new outlet of creativity, perfect for real living in any home. These one-of-kind area rugs are an instant makeover to any room and a statement piece with long-lasting wear and appeal.

The Genevieve Gorder Collection includes 19 original designs that retain color and texture after repeated washings. The collection embraces an array of styles that are both color-forward and embracing neutral palettes. The rugs feature timeless patterns with trending colorways, making any home space more stylish. Rugs fit conveniently inside standard home washers and dryers and are manufactured with soft fabric to provide a cozy feel.

For more information, https://buymymagiccarpet.com/collections/genevieve-gorder-collection

About Genevieve Gorder:

Genevieve Gorder's soulful style and genuine enthusiasm have made her one of America's favorite interior designers for years. An award-winning designer, she is also a television host, producer, a home product designer, contributing author and global ambassador for home and human rights with Oxfam. You can find Genevieve on Netflix, HGTV, Bravo, TLC and Amazon.

About My Magic Carpet:

Designed to provide a premium accent to your home or office decor, My Magic Carpet washable rugs are soft, sleek, and foldable, making them easy to maintain and wash. These affordable, machine-washable rugs are offered in oriental, floral, striped patterns and pleasing solid colors to match the style of various décors.

