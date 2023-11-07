My Magic Carpet Announces Winner of Third Annual Dirty Dog Contest

Pet owners have found that My Magic Carpet's 100% machine washable area rugs are the perfect solution for homes with pets, designed to handle dirt and mud from pet paws, shedding fur and unexpected accidents. Post this

Pet owners have found that My Magic Carpet's 100% machine washable area rugs are the perfect solution for homes with pets, designed to handle dirt and mud from pet paws, shedding fur and unexpected accidents. Heaven enjoys lying on the comfortable rug while catching up on her sleep after a long day of exploring.

"A heartfelt thank you to all who entered, voted and shared the messy, marvelous moments with us," said Magic Carpet Co-founder Monica Dallyn. "Your pups brought endless smiles and wagging tails to our competition! This markets our biggest contest to date with 305 entries!"

Three top winners were announced and 10 honorable mentions. Ruby Rose came in second with Miss Poppy Piddlestix receiving third place. Both love playing in the dirt, getting muddy and creating a little bit of mischief just like Heaven.

Check out http://www.buymymagiccarpet.com/pages/dirtydogcontest for a look at all of the entries.

About My Magic Carpet:

Designed to provide a premium accent to your home or office decor, My Magic Carpet washable rugs are soft, sleek, and foldable, making them easy to maintain and store. These affordable, machine-washable rugs are offered in oriental, floral, striped patterns and pleasing solid colors to match the style of various décors.

