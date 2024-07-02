My Magic Carpet Goes Live on HSN With Co-Founder Monica Dallyn Showcasing Its New Floral Bloom Rugs on July 2

My Magic Carpet Co-Founder Monica Dallyn will appear live on HSN today, Tuesday, July 2, to present new Floral Bloom Rug collection in three colorways. She is scheduled to showcase the selection at 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. EST during 12-minute segments. Post this

"As a working mom, pet owner and entrepreneur, spending my time wisely is of utmost importance, and running a household filled with love and, at times, chaos means finding ways to make everyday life easier for myself and those around me," said Dallyn. "I realize how difficult it can be to maintain a clean, germ-free home, so I'm thrilled to appear on HSN and discuss the many ways our sophisticated, machine-washable rugs add a lovely accent to homes and can be thrown in the washer and dryer and come they out as good as new!"

Dallyn is a Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising graduate with a degree in Merchandise Marketing. She took her entrepreneurial spirit and set out to create a product that would improve the lives of moms and pet owners like herself. She put much thought into the process, such as providing a unique one-piece design, which means no need to remove a fussy backing. This design feature saves time and ensures a hassle-free cleaning experience.

The affordable and durable rugs are made for every room of the home in several sizes, including long hallway runners. Featuring eco-friendly and allergen-friendly materials, they include a waterproof interior lining to protect floors and are perfect for high-traffic areas.

"When you consider that up to 200,000 bacteria per square inch live in most rugs, it's an alarming statistic that makes us think about the need to have a regular cleaning method without spending a fortune on professional dry cleaning," added Dallyn. "With My Magic Carpet, you can finally have peace of mind with a spotless home. Our rugs are so easy to clean; it's like magic. Tune into HSN and see for yourself!"

The Floral Bloom rugs are priced starting at $69.99. For more information, visit the HSN site.

About My Magic Carpet:

Designed to provide a premium accent to your home or office decor, My Magic Carpet washable rugs are soft, sleek and foldable, making them easy to maintain and store. These affordable, machine-washable rugs are offered in oriental, floral and striped patterns and pleasing solid colors to match the style of various décors.

