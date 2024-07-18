My Magic Carpet is a Practical Solution For Cleaning Dirty, Germ-Filled Area Rugs and Runners That Trap Odors and Bacteria

The brand's machine-washable rugs eliminate the grim and bacteria associated with household rugs, notorious for accumulating dirt, dust, pollutants, and other gross surprises in living spaces.
VERNON, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Magic Carpet, makers of a wide variety of one-piece machine-washable rugs, is expanding its collection to offer more ways for today's households to style their homes while at the same time minimizing unsightly messes and getting rid of germs that often impact living spaces without the need to send items to be professionally dry cleaned.
"Here's the disgusting truth – traditional carpets and area rugs are packed with bacteria, dirt, urine, feces, dead bugs and more," said Co-Founder Monica Dallyn. "Research shows that about 200,000 bacteria live in each square inch of carpet, including E. coli, staphylococcus, and salmonella, nearly 700 times more than on a toilet seat!"
My Magic Carpet offers a convenient and stylish solution for those concerned about the hygiene of their living spaces and still wanting modern home décor. Its beautiful line of washable area rugs and runners are easily cleaned by simply tossing them in the washer with a favorite detergent and then right into the dryer. The rugs fit every washing machine and are a time-saving hack for keeping homes clean and free of germs and bacteria. They are made of eco-friendly materials and allergen-friendly fabric, providing a cozy feel when you walk, sit, or lie down on them.
The latest releases add unique and stylish designs to the collection, with blue hues perfect for summer, multicolor and neutral patterns that blend with modern homes and coral and coffee accents stunning for the upcoming seasons.
"With My Magic Carpet, households enjoy ultimate peace of mind, knowing that their rugs are always fresh and clean - and come out as good as new!" added Dallyn.
For more information, visit buymymagiccarpet.com and Amazon.
About My Magic Carpet:
Designed to provide a premium accent to your home or office decor, My Magic Carpet washable rugs are soft, sleek, and foldable, making them easy to maintain and store. These affordable, machine-washable rugs are offered in oriental, floral, and striped patterns and pleasing solid colors to match the style of various décors.
Media Contact
Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://buymymagiccarpet.com/
SOURCE Magic Carpet
