My Magic Carpet Searches For Its Newest Mascot at its Third Annual Dirty Dog Contest, Beginning Oct. 5

"We want every dog to have the best shot at winning a prize," said Magic Carpet Co-founder Monica Dallyn. "That's why we encourage everyone to vote for as many dogs as they wish, with one vote each, once daily through the end of the contest." Tweet this

1st place: $1,000, $500 My Magic Carpet gift card

2nd place: $500, $250 My Magic Carpet gift card

3rd place: $250, $150 My Magic Carpet gift card

"We want every dog to have the best shot at winning a prize," said Magic Carpet Co-founder Monica Dallyn. "That's why we encourage everyone to vote for as many dogs as they wish, with one vote each, once daily through the end of the contest. Pets owners can even vote for their beloved dirty dog, too. We look forward to seeing all the Dirty Dogs that enter!"

My Magic Carpet is the secret weapon for pet owners. Households can embrace the playful chaos while keeping their homes stylishly clean. These 100% machine washable area rugs are designed to handle dirt and mud from pet paws, shedding fur and unexpected accidents.

"Last year's contest was a total blast and we just knew we had to continue this fun event," added Dallyn. "Our team at My Magic Carpet knows a thing or two about the messes that furry friends can make. Using our washable rugs in homes makes all the difference for pet owners trying to keep inevitable messes under control. When the dirt starts to gather, instantly tossing our rugs into the laundry means things will be nice and tidy in no time."

My Magic Carpet lightweight rugs go from the washer to the dryer and then to the floor with no fuss. Rugs fit conveniently inside standard home washers and dryers. Each is manufactured with soft fabric to provide a cozy feel when you walk, sit, or lie down on it. The collection is non-slip and stain-resistant, with various design patterns, colors and sizes to fit today's lifestyles.

For more information, visit http://www.buymymagiccarpet.com.

About My Magic Carpet:

Designed to provide a premium accent to your home or office decor, My Magic Carpet washable rugs are soft, sleek and foldable, making them easy to maintain and store. These affordable, machine washable rugs are offered in oriental, floral, striped patterns and pleasing solid colors to match the style of various décors. Follow them on Instagram @buymymagiccarpet.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://buymymagiccarpet.com

SOURCE My Magic Carpet