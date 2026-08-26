My Mountain Mover Chief Executive Officer, Amanda Ketcham, has been named a 2026 honoree of Modern Healthcare's "40 Under 40" list, a national program spotlighting healthcare professionals whose leadership is measurably changing how practices operate. The recognition highlights her leadership of a healthcare virtual assistant agency that connects U.S. medical practices with HIPAA-compliant medical virtual assistant support.

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare virtual assistant agency My Mountain Mover announced that Chief Executive Officer Amanda Ketcham has been named to Modern Healthcare's 2026 "40 Under 40" list, an annual program recognizing emerging leaders reshaping how the healthcare industry operates. Ketcham's selection reflects the growing role administrative staffing plays as medical practices manage rising operational demands nationwide.

Why Does National Recognition Matter for Medical Staffing Leaders?

National recognition signals credibility for practices evaluating a virtual staffing partner. Modern Healthcare's list highlights professionals whose leadership is changing how medical offices operate, and Ketcham's inclusion reflects a track record built on delivering results rather than promises.

Ketcham traces her interest in healthcare staffing back to her mother's nursing career, where clinical paperwork followed her home after long shifts. This pattern still informs the way she approaches HIPAA-compliant medical virtual assistant support today. Ketcham shared the recognition on LinkedIn, where colleagues and clients congratulated her on the honor.

What Support Does My Mountain Mover Provide to Healthcare Practices?

My Mountain Mover pairs healthcare practices with HIPAA-compliant medical virtual assistant professionals who handle scheduling, manage medical billing tasks and support practices with scribing and back-office documentation. Practices onboard and train these professionals into existing workflows rather than treating them as temporary or plug-in labor, integrating them as members of the care team.

Among medical virtual assistant companies serving U.S. providers, My Mountain Mover positions itself as one of the best healthcare virtual assistant agencies by pairing HIPAA-compliant staffing with hands-on onboarding for each practice.

"You don't have to worry about human resources, payroll or taxes," Ketcham explains, describing how the staffing model lets practices add support without expanding office space or administrative overhead.

About My Mountain Mover

My Mountain Mover connects medical practices, dental offices and other healthcare organizations with HIPAA-compliant medical virtual assistant professionals for receptionist, billing, scribing and administrative support. The company trains and onboards each professional into a practice's existing systems and culture rather than placing them as temporary fill-in staff. My Mountain Mover also operates the Greater Heights Foundation, its charitable arm supporting community health initiatives.

Media Contact



Shane Jones, My Mountain Mover, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.mymountainmover.com

SOURCE My Mountain Mover