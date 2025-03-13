My Next Chapter Launches as Innovative Content and Community Platform Offering Resources and Support for Every Stage of Divorce

"This is the first comprehensive resource available for people going through divorce, and there has never been more of a need for it," says Renee Bauer, divorce attorney and My Next Chapter's legal expert. Post this

My Next Chapter's membership-based platform offers a comprehensive suite of content, including expert advice on legal and financial matters, emotional wellness, co-parenting, dating, and a holistic framework for rebuilding life after divorce. Members will receive support and guidance directly from leading experts in their fields through videos, articles, small groups, and live events, on topics ranging from how to talk to your kids about divorce, to negotiating a divorce settlement, to setting boundaries. In addition, there's an advice-driven community to support real-time conversations with participation from My Next Chapter's experts and other divorced people embracing their next chapter.

Key features of My Next Chapter include:

Expert-led platform. A content-rich hub and community space developed in partnership with five leading professionals who also understand divorce firsthand.

Dr. Marianna Strongin , clinical psychologist who specializes in navigating life transitions

, clinical psychologist who specializes in navigating life transitions Jamie Lima , certified divorce financial analyst and founder of Allegiant Divorce Solutions

, certified divorce financial analyst and founder of Allegiant Divorce Solutions Renee Bauer , divorce attorney and founder of Happy Even After Family Law

, divorce attorney and founder of Happy Even After Family Law Kristin McGee , health coach and founder of the Peloton yoga program

, health coach and founder of the Peloton yoga program Alyssa Dineen , dating coach and founder of Style My Profile

, dating coach and founder of Style My Profile Gayle Perry , style expert and founder of Gayle Style

Expert-created resources. A comprehensive and proprietary library of easy-to-follow videos, articles, scripts, and worksheets across each stage of divorce, including deep dives into specialized topics like co-parenting, financial planning, health, and wellness–all focused on getting members efficiently to their next chapter.

Live events. Real-time talks and topical Q&A sessions with the panel of experts to address the community's specific questions.

Community support. A safe space for people to connect, ask questions, find encouragement, and develop relationships based on shared experiences.

"This is the first comprehensive resource available for people going through divorce, and there has never been more of a need for it," says Renee Bauer, divorce attorney and My Next Chapter's legal expert. "Many of my clients are in their forties and fifties and lack a support system of divorced peers who can relate to what they're going through. My Next Chapter provides a community of divorced friends and allies, and I'm honored to be a part of this group – both personally and professionally."

"After getting through the fear of the unknown and the grueling process, there's an opportunity for a fresh start," adds Frankfort Odinec. "My Next Chapter offers a new lens by empowering individuals to confidently get through the process and make the most of this liberating and even joyful milestone. Together, we're redefining what it means to be divorced and to move forward."

About My Next Chapter

My Next Chapter is an expert-led, forward-looking member-based content and community platform dedicated to supporting individuals from separation to post-divorce. Founded by Tamara Frankfort Odinec, its mission is to empower members to navigate the complexities of divorce and embrace their next chapter with confidence and purpose. My Next Chapter offers videos, articles, small groups and live events led by subject matter experts with a focus on the legal process, financial planning, co-parenting, personal growth, and wellness. To learn more about the My Next Chapter community and the resources it offers, visit www.mynextchapter.com or follow @mynextchapterofficial on Instagram.

