My Plates "Heroes vs Villains" Auction featuring 25 Comic Book Superheroes and Villains in a bidding war!

The My Plates "Heroes vs Villains" Auction commencing June 17th and concluding July 17th 2024 features 25 Comic Book Superheroes and Villains themed license plate messages in a bidding war!

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Plates is thrilled to announce its latest auction, "Heroes vs Villains," commencing on June 17th and concluding on July 17th, 2024. For the first time ever, this auction offers personalized plate messages inspired by some of the most iconic superheroes and villains from comic book lore.

The auction will highlight a range of beloved Heroes and Villains from popular comic books and movies, giving bidders the chance to compete for these unique license plate messages featuring their favorite characters.

Fans and collectors will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive plate messages showcasing beloved heroes like SUPRMAN, SPYDRMN, CPT MARVL, FLASH-1, and AQUAMAN. The auction will also feature infamous villains such as LOKI-01, WANDA, SANDMAN, DOC DOOM, and 2-FACE.

With a total of 25 auction messages up for bid, participants will have a variety of options to choose from, ensuring that there is something for every fan of Heroes and Villains alike.

"We are incredibly excited to bring this unique auction to our customers," said Steve Farrar, CEO/President of My Plates. "This is the first time we've included superhero messages, and we can't wait to see how the bidding unfolds. Will the heroes reign supreme, or will the villains steal the show?"

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of pop culture history with the My Plates "Heroes vs Villains" Auction. Mark your calendars to bid by July 17th on these one-of-a-kind license plate messages.

For more information and to participate in the auction, visit http://www.myplates.com/auction.

