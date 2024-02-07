My Plates launches three new specialty plate designs for Texans to enjoy

My Plates is excited to announce the launch of three new specialty license plates, now available for purchase at MyPlates.com. These three new plate designs offer Texans a new way to express themselves.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Plates is excited to announce the launch of three new specialty license plates, now available for purchase at MyPlates.com. These three new plate designs offer Texans a new way to express themselves.
The first plate, Brushed Metal Grill, captures a rugged yet refined Texas theme, featuring elements of a vehicle metal grill as the plate's backdrop, complemented by an image of brushed metal at the top.
The second release highlights the official Texas Rangers specialty plate, celebrating the team's current world championship win and offering fans a fun way to show their pride on their ride.
Completing this latest release is the Texas DPS Troopers Foundation plate, which not only raises awareness but also extends support to the foundation, by providing survivor benefits and crucial financial aid to its members during emergencies.
All three license plates are now available for purchase from My Plates, starting from just $50 a year for the background only, with personalized options also available.
"Texas is a big state, with diverse interests, and these three new designs provide another way to fulfill and honor the passions of Texans," said Steve Farrar, CEO/President of My Plates.
These three new license plates are now available for purchase through the My Plates website.
Media Contact
Steven Farrar, MyPlates.com, 512-633-7978, [email protected], www.myplates.com
SOURCE My Plates
Share this article