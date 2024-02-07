My Plates launches three new specialty plate designs for Texans to enjoy

My Plates is excited to announce the launch of three new specialty license plates, now available for purchase at MyPlates.com. These three new plate designs offer Texans a new way to express themselves.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Plates is excited to announce the launch of three new specialty license plates, now available for purchase at MyPlates.com. These three new plate designs offer Texans a new way to express themselves.

The first plate, Brushed Metal Grill, captures a rugged yet refined Texas theme, featuring elements of a vehicle metal grill as the plate's backdrop, complemented by an image of brushed metal at the top.