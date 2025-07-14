My Plates Launches Two Letter Texas Plate Auction! Plate messages with only two-letters that offer one big statement!

This event is an outstanding opportunity to secure a unique and easy-to-remember plate message Post this

JR (Junior)

DR (Doctor)

HQ (Headquarters)

NJ ( New Jersey )

) ON ( Ontario )

Other hot picks include PG, IE, MO, NA, KS & OJ. All super clean, super cool and easy to remember.

The winning bidders will own each two-letter plate message for 5 years, with their choice of plate design (including My Plates new Premium Embossed backgrounds) and first dibs on renewing it at the state's then everyday pricing. That means once the message is won at auction, it could be gone forever!

Auction Details:

My Plates 2-LETTER Plate Auction dates:

Begin Bid Date: Monday, June 30, 2025 , at 12.01am .

, at . End Bid Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025 , at 8.00pm .

Two-letter plate messages are exclusive, unique and extremely limited. Winning any of these 25 plate messages is an incredibly rare opportunity.

All plate messages are offered for a 5-year term, with first right to renew, and are fully transferable. Winners can display their won message on any of the 100+ eligible My Plates Select designs, including My Plates new Premium Embossed designs.

"This event is an outstanding opportunity for someone to secure one of these unique and easy-to-remember plate messages as their official Texas tag" says My Plates CEO, Steve Farrar.

Unlike other regular Texas license plates, plates sold by My Plates at auction are legally transferable. The plate owner then has the right to sell the plate message to another person with the same ongoing rights or gift it to a family member or friend. Transferability also means these plates could make great investments.

The auction is now active, and bids are being accepted. Texans wishing to bid can register at http://www.myplates.com/auction. The auction will close on August 6, 2025.

