My Plates Unveils Heartfelt Collection in Love Auction. 25 Exclusive Love-Infused License Plate Messages Available for Bidding.

My Plates provides two options for expressing love easily and attractively: you can use the @ character in the plate message field to display a heart or choose the Love Heart Black plate with the heart symbol incorporated into its design. Using one of these options allows for endearing family messages like (heart) "MY MOM" or (heart) "MY POP" to romantic declarations such as "LOVE YOU" and (heart) 4U," to be showcased in the auction.

The curated messages extend beyond relationships, encompassing beloved activities like "COOKING," "RACING," or even the cherished pastime of online shopping on "AMAZON."

Sports enthusiasts can show love for their favorite teams with plates like "COWBQYS," "AGGIES," and "I (heart) TEXA5". Texans who take pride in their cities can find plates showcasing their affection for "I (heart) DALLAS," "HOUSTN," and "(heart) U-AUSTIN."

For those who harbor affection for animals, hobbies, or relaxation, the Love Auction includes plates for "CATS," "FILM," and "I (heart) SLEEP." However, potential bidders are urged not to sleep in on this unique opportunity, as the auction kicks off on February 14th and concludes on March 6th, 2024.

For more information and to participate in the auction, visit http://www.myplates.com/auction.

For more information, contact Steve Farrar at (512) 633-7978 or [email protected].

