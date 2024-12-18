My Plates Unveils the Top Selling Specialty License Plate Designs for 2024!

My Plates ran the numbers and has now revealed the top selling specialty plates for 2024. The rankings span seven categories, including the coveted title of the number one plate in Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As 2024 draws to a close and the new year is just around the corner, the team at My Plates ran the numbers and revealed the top selling specialty plates for 2024. The rankings span seven categories, including the coveted title of the number one plate in Texas.
Leading the pack in 2024 as the "Number 1" plate in Texas is the perennial favorite Classic Black. More than 14,000 Texans selected this design, generating more than $3.7 million in sales. Since its debut in 2016, Classic Black has held the top spot year after year, surpassing its closest competitor, Classic Black Silver, which amassed over $2.9 million in sales this year.
When looking at the other categories, some familiar usual suspects dominated their respective categories in 2024. The Dallas Cowboys secured the title for top sports plate, while Texas A&M University claimed the top-selling college plate.
This year, My Plates introduced three new categories:
- Top Embossed Plate: Recognizing the best-selling raised-letter design.
- Top Crossover Plate: Highlighting a state plate that crossed over to My Plates program with a redesign
- Top New Release Plate: Celebrating the breakout rookie plate of the year.
The 2024 category winners are as follows:
- No.1 Charity Plate: Texas DPS Troopers Foundation
- No.1 Sports Plate: Dallas Cowboys
- No.1 Embossed Plate: Black & Gold Embossed
- No.1 College Plate: Texas A&M University
- No.1 New Release: Brushed Metal Grill
- No.1 Crossover Plate: Lone Star Black Silver (State of the Arts)
- No.1 Texas Plate: Classic Black
In total, My Plates sold more than 90,000 specialty plates across 272 unique designs over the past 12 months. The Classic Black design alone accounted for over 15% of total sales.
"The enduring popularity of Classic Black stems from its timeless appeal, reminiscent of Texas license plates from the mid-20th century when a full black background was standard on Texas vehicles," said Steve Farrar, CEO/President of My Plates.
With more than 500 specialty plate designs available—including options for military service, sports teams, colleges, custom colors, and Texas-themed plates—My Plates offers something for everyone.
For more information or to explore the full range of designs, visit MyPlates.com.
Media Contact
Steve Farrar, MyPlates, 512-633-7978, [email protected], www.myplates.com
SOURCE MyPlates
Share this article