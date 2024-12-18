My Plates Unveils the Top Selling Specialty License Plate Designs for 2024!

The enduring popularity of Classic Black stems from its timeless appeal, reminiscent of Texas license plates from the 1950's. Post this

This year, My Plates introduced three new categories:

Top Embossed Plate: Recognizing the best-selling raised-letter design.

Top Crossover Plate: Highlighting a state plate that crossed over to My Plates program with a redesign

Top New Release Plate: Celebrating the breakout rookie plate of the year.

The 2024 category winners are as follows:

No.1 Charity Plate : Texas DPS Troopers Foundation

No.1 Sports Plate: Dallas Cowboys

No.1 Embossed Plate: Black & Gold Embossed

No.1 College Plate: Texas A&M University

No.1 New Release: Brushed Metal Grill

No.1 Crossover Plate: Lone Star Black Silver (State of the Arts)

(State of the Arts) No.1 Texas Plate: Classic Black

In total, My Plates sold more than 90,000 specialty plates across 272 unique designs over the past 12 months. The Classic Black design alone accounted for over 15% of total sales.

"The enduring popularity of Classic Black stems from its timeless appeal, reminiscent of Texas license plates from the mid-20th century when a full black background was standard on Texas vehicles," said Steve Farrar, CEO/President of My Plates.

With more than 500 specialty plate designs available—including options for military service, sports teams, colleges, custom colors, and Texas-themed plates—My Plates offers something for everyone.

For more information or to explore the full range of designs, visit MyPlates.com.

