My Self Wellness Introduces Ketamine Infusion Therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression

My Self Wellness pioneers Ketamine Infusion Therapy, a breakthrough for severe depression unresponsive to traditional medications. Dr. Smith emphasizes Ketamine's unparalleled effectiveness, marking a significant shift in depression treatment. Targeting NMDA receptors, Ketamine elevates glutamate levels, reducing inflammation and improving brain connectivity for a comprehensive approach. My Self Wellness provides hope and support through tailored Ketamine therapy, encouraging individuals with treatment-resistant depression to consult professionals for accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment plans.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Self Wellness pioneers a transformative approach to mental health treatment with the introduction of Ketamine Infusion Therapy for severe depression. Regarded as a breakthrough, ketamine offers rapid relief for those unresponsive to traditional medications like SSRIs. Dr. Smith, lead therapist at My Self Wellness, emphasizes the unparalleled effectiveness of Ketamine Infusion Therapy, marking a significant shift in depression treatment.

Depression, a complex condition shaped by genetic, environmental, and neurological factors, often remains undiagnosed or untreated. Identifying symptoms such as fatigue, changes in appetite, physical pain, guilt, and suicidal thoughts is essential for timely intervention.

Ketamine's unique mechanism targets NMDA receptors, elevating glutamate levels and activating AMPA receptors to enhance neural communication. This therapy may reduce inflammation and improve brain connectivity, offering a comprehensive approach to depression treatment.

My Self Wellness reassures those facing treatment-resistant depression that hope exists through Ketamine therapy, providing a safe and effective option after exhausting other avenues. Individuals grappling with depression are encouraged to consult mental health professionals for accurate diagnosis and tailored treatment plans. My Self Wellness is poised to support patients on their path to improved mental well-being through Ketamine Infusion Therapy.

Media Contact

MY Self Wellness, Beyond Marketing, 1 (239) 908-9958, [email protected], https://myselfwellness.center/

SOURCE My Self Wellness