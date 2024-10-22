My Storage Group Enhances Revenue and Tenant Satisfaction with StorageDefender Smart Units

"StorageDefender helps us maximize the value of our rate increases while enhancing the overall quality of our tenants' experience. When customers ask why their unit cost has increased, we can confidently highlight the added benefits of having a Smart Unit protecting their valuables." Post this

71% Tenant Smart Unit Conversion Rate

90% Tenant Advocacy for Smart Units

$170 - $250 Lifetime Revenue Increase per Tenant

100% Decrease in Break-Ins

Tayler Johnson, Co-owner of My Storage Group, highlighted the competitive advantage gained through this technology, stating, "This unique feature not only enhances safety and peace of mind for our tenants but also significantly boosts our marketing appeal. It has reshaped how potential tenants view our safety measures, leading to higher occupancy rates."

In addition to boosting revenue and differentiation, My Storage Group has used StorageDefender Smart Units as part of their Existing Customer Rate Increase (ECRI) strategy. By offering tenants the Smart Unit service, they have been able to justify rate increases at a time when rate increases are particularly difficult while providing a valued service that tenants appreciate.

"StorageDefender helps us maximize the value of our rate increases while enhancing the overall quality of our tenants' experience," Mike Johnson, Co-owner of My Storage Group, added. "When customers ask why their unit cost has increased, we can confidently highlight the added benefits of having a Smart Unit protecting their valuables. It's something they truly value and makes the extra cost worth it."

Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender, commented, "I'm genuinely pleased to see the positive impact Smart Units are having for My Storage Group. Their innovative approach not only benefits their tenants but also helps them stand out in a competitive market. Witnessing our technology make a real difference in their operations is truly rewarding."

For an in-depth look at My Storage Group's success with Smart Units, download the full case study here. To learn more about StorageDefender's Smart Technology Solutions, visit www.storage-defender.com or meet the StorageDefender team at Booth #208 during the upcoming Texas Self Storage Association Big Ideas in Storage Conference, October 23-25, 2024.

About StorageDefender Inc:

StorageDefender is a pioneer and national leader in Smart Units-as-a-service for the self-storage industry. Our user-friendly tenant service and operator software, combined with advanced Smart Unit and Smart Zone sensors, empower self-storage facilities nationwide to modernize their operations, monetize offerings, and enhance tenant experiences. For more information on incorporating StorageDefender into your facilities, visit our website at www.storage-defender.com.

About My Storage Group:

My Storage Group is a premier regional self-storage provider, offering premium Class A storage solutions across 11 locations in Nevada, Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. With a focus on climate-controlled units, boat and RV storage, and advanced security features, My Storage Group is dedicated to delivering a secure, convenient, and personalized storage experience. Visit www.mystoragegroup.comto learn more.

