My Wedding Songs Collaborates with Top Wedding DJs to Reveal Music Trends: What's NOT Playing at Weddings

My Wedding Songs, a premier online resource for wedding music planning, has teamed up with wedding industry expert Cindie Reinhold and professional DJs from across the U.S. to release an insightful article titled "What's NOT Playing at a Wedding Near You." The article delves into the rising trend of couples creating "Do Not Play" (DNP) lists, avoiding traditional hits and overplayed songs at their wedding receptions.
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Wedding Songs, a leading online resource for wedding music planning, has partnered with wedding industry expert Cindie Reinhold and wedding DJs from across the United States to produce an eye-opening article about what songs couples are leaving off their wedding playlists. Titled "What's NOT Playing at a Wedding Near You," the article sheds light on the growing trend of "Do Not Play" (DNP) lists at wedding receptions.
With professional DJs reporting directly from the dance floors of America, the article reveals that many couples are opting for more personalized playlists while moving away from traditional wedding favorites and overplayed hits. Songs like Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk, Pharrell Williams' Happy, and even some Taylor Swift tracks have landed on the DNP lists. In addition, group participation dances such as the Cha Cha Slide, Cotton Eyed Joe, and the YMCA are losing popularity.
"Our couples want their wedding to be unique and different from others they've attended," said David Fox, owner of Bunn DJ Company Charleston. "For many, that means saying no to the overplayed songs and avoiding the usual group dances".
Another important theme discussed is the growing awareness of artists' reputations outside their music. DJs report that artists like R. Kelly, Chris Brown, and Michael Jackson frequently appear on DNP lists due to past controversies. Couples are more conscious than ever about what they want—and don't want—representing them on their big day.
The article also highlights the avoidance of explicit rap, with many couples opting for family-friendly music choices, especially at receptions with guests of all ages. As Allen Walker of Big Daddy Walker Productions in Cincinnati noted, "We have a more mature clientele, and explicit lyrics just don't work at these weddings".
My Wedding Songs encourages couples to consider working closely with their DJs to craft the perfect Do Not Play list, taking into account their personal preferences as well as the enjoyment of their guests. By collaborating with expert wedding DJs, My Wedding Songs continues to be at the forefront of music trends for weddings.
For more insights and tips on building your own Do Not Play list, visit the full article on My Wedding Songs.
About My Wedding Songs
My Wedding Songs is a trusted online wedding music resource, that helps couples and DJs create memorable wedding soundtracks. From ceremony to reception, My Wedding Songs offers playlists and expert advice for every moment of the big day.
Media Contact
Matthew Campbell, My Wedding Songs, 1 702-205-6874, [email protected], https://www.myweddingsongs.com/
SOURCE My Wedding Songs
Share this article