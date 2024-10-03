My Wedding Songs Collaborates with Top Wedding DJs to Reveal Music Trends: What's NOT Playing at Weddings

I do tend to see certain artists on the Do Not Play list that have recently (or not so recently) gone through a major scandal," says Jason Strycharz, owner of The Music Man DJ Service. "These would include Chris Brown, R. Kelly, and Michael Jackson. Post this

"Our couples want their wedding to be unique and different from others they've attended," said David Fox, owner of Bunn DJ Company Charleston. "For many, that means saying no to the overplayed songs and avoiding the usual group dances".

Another important theme discussed is the growing awareness of artists' reputations outside their music. DJs report that artists like R. Kelly, Chris Brown, and Michael Jackson frequently appear on DNP lists due to past controversies. Couples are more conscious than ever about what they want—and don't want—representing them on their big day.

The article also highlights the avoidance of explicit rap, with many couples opting for family-friendly music choices, especially at receptions with guests of all ages. As Allen Walker of Big Daddy Walker Productions in Cincinnati noted, "We have a more mature clientele, and explicit lyrics just don't work at these weddings".

