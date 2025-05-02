Mýa Unveils Soul-Stirring New Composition "Face to Face" - A Reflective Journey Inward, Arriving May 9

"'Face to Face' is about confronting the person in the mirror, embracing every shade, every truth." — Mýa Post this

More than just a song, "Face to Face" is a masterfully crafted composition offering Mýa's perspective on her own life's path and rich musical lineage. It's an intimate exploration of self-reflection and spiritual centering, a retrospective requiring courage to discern truth amidst illusion. Produced by the acclaimed team of Lamar "MyGuyMars" Edwards, Mike & Keys, and Mýa herself, the track weaves a soulful tapestry of contemporary R&B and hip-hop textures, thoughtfully nodding to foundational influences like the legendary SOS Band while grounding her firmly in her present evolution. It's a soundscape designed for deep introspection, arriving fittingly during Mental Health Awareness Month.

"Face to Face' is about confronting the person in the mirror, embracing every shade, every truth," Mýa shares. "It's an invitation to quiet the noise, listen deeply, and rediscover the power that resides within our own authenticity. It's finding peace by getting real."

This release underscores Mýa's unwavering commitment to artistic independence and music with substance. Following her recent recognition by Billboard as a "Top Female Artist of the 21st Century," this introspective composition finds Mýa reflecting on her legacy while simultaneously clearing the path for her next creative evolution. "Face to Face" serves as both a powerful statement of self-awareness and a subtle bridge, laying the authentic groundwork for the anticipated new musical chapter she will unveil later this year.

ABOUT MÝA: Mýa is a Grammy Award-winning artist and multi-platinum performer whose vibrant career spans more than 25 years. Since her 1998 debut, the Washington, D.C. native has built an unshakable legacy in R&B and pop music with a string of hits and cultural moments. Early in her career, Mýa released a trio of best-selling albums (Mýa, Fear of Flying, Moodring) that yielded classic singles like "It's All About Me," "Case of the Ex," and the Grammy-winning #1 collaboration "Lady Marmalade." She has since independently released several acclaimed projects (via her own Planet 9 imprint), earned a 2016 Grammy nomination for Smoove Jones, and expanded her talents into acting and philanthropy – including a Screen Actors Guild Award-winning role as part of the ensemble cast in the Academy Award-winning film Chicago, and advocacy for animal welfare. In 2025, Mýa's enduring success and influence were reaffirmed when Billboard named her one of the "Top Female Artists of the 21st Century". This honor, which coincided with the 25th anniversary of her debut, underscores the breadth of her impact on the music industry. With over two decades of hits, a proven track record of artistic evolution, and a passionate global fanbase, Mýa stands as a testament to longevity and female empowerment in music. Her ever-growing list of accolades and her Billboard Top Female Artists honor solidify her status as an icon of the 21st century's music landscape.

