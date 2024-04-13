MyAdvisor Awarded Platinum Level for Workplace Mental Health Policies by Mental Health America

MyAdvisor, a holistic wellness technology company, has been awarded the 2023-2024 Platinum Level Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA). The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees.
EBENSBURG, Pa., April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyAdvisor, a holistic wellness technology company, has been awarded the 2023-2024 Platinum Level Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA). The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees.
MHA - founded in 1909 - is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the overall mental health of all. MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace, and in 2019, MHA introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee well-being.
The Bell Seal recognizes employer advances in workplace mental health by awarding Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum recognition levels. MyAdvisor underwent a rigorous evaluation of its policies and practices in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance, and wellness programs. Our status as a Bell Seal-certified organization demonstrates MyAdvisor's ongoing commitment to employee mental health and well-being.
"MyAdvisor recognizes that an investment in employee mental health is an investment in the organization's financial, social, and emotional health," said MyAdvisor President Jennifer Christman, "We are committed to providing the best for our employees and look forward to our continued work to ensure we uphold the standards set forth by the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health."
You can learn more about MHA and the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health at mhanational.org/bestemployers.
Please visit www.myadvisor.healthcare to learn more about MyAdvisor.
About MyAdvisor
Founded in 2007, MyAdvisor® provides holistic care to all those who provide service and their family members, with access to one-on-one care coordination sessions in behavioral health, wellness, navigational advocacy, financial literacy and career development. The MyAdvisor division also includes VetAdvisor®, a national crisis center accredited program, with over a decade of experience in health and wellness serving military veterans, active duty service members, national guardsmen and reservists.
