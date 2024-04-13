MyAdvisor Awarded Platinum Level for Workplace Mental Health Policies by Mental Health America

"MyAdvisor recognizes that an investment in employee mental health is an investment in the organization's financial, social, and emotional health," MyAdvisor President Jennifer Christman. Post this

The Bell Seal recognizes employer advances in workplace mental health by awarding Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum recognition levels. MyAdvisor underwent a rigorous evaluation of its policies and practices in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance, and wellness programs. Our status as a Bell Seal-certified organization demonstrates MyAdvisor's ongoing commitment to employee mental health and well-being.

"MyAdvisor recognizes that an investment in employee mental health is an investment in the organization's financial, social, and emotional health," said MyAdvisor President Jennifer Christman, "We are committed to providing the best for our employees and look forward to our continued work to ensure we uphold the standards set forth by the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health."

You can learn more about MHA and the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health at mhanational.org/bestemployers.

Please visit www.myadvisor.healthcare to learn more about MyAdvisor.

About MyAdvisor

Founded in 2007, MyAdvisor® provides holistic care to all those who provide service and their family members, with access to one-on-one care coordination sessions in behavioral health, wellness, navigational advocacy, financial literacy and career development. The MyAdvisor division also includes VetAdvisor®, a national crisis center accredited program, with over a decade of experience in health and wellness serving military veterans, active duty service members, national guardsmen and reservists.

