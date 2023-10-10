MyAdvisor Named 2023 Best Place to Work PA by Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business

"As a company that strives on providing comprehensive support for our clients around the country, we're equally happy to know that we're able to provide our own employees with similar empowerment." -President, Jennifer Christman Tweet this

"This award comes as an uplifting affirmation of the work we're doing," said MyAdvisor President Jennifer Christman. "As a company that strives on providing comprehensive support for our clients around the country, we're equally happy to know that we're able to provide our own employees with similar empowerment."

Recently MyAdvisor was also awarded the 2022-2023 Gold Level Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA). The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees.

Best Places to Work in PA identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Pennsylvania in three categories: small employer (15-99 employees), medium employer (100-249) and large employer (250 or more). There were two parts used to determine the rankings. The first consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, which consisted of 75% of the total. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

The final rankings will be announced at the Dec. 7 awards ceremony that will take place at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square Hotel.

"This year's 2023 Best Places to Work in PA winners make sure their teams feel appreciated, engaged and challenged. They foster a positive environment for innovative teams to thrive," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business. "These companies demonstrate consistent communication and recognize good work, important hallmarks of a great place to work. We at the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business are pleased to join the Best Companies Group in celebrating this year's honorees."

Winners will be profiled in a publication that will be inserted into the Dec. 8 issue of Central Penn Business Journal and also distributed in the Dec. 18 issue of Lehigh Valley Business. The magazine will be available online at CPBJ.com. and LVB.com.

Founded in 2007, MyAdvisor® provides holistic care to all those who provide service and their family members, with access to one-on-one care coordination and employee assistance programs which incorporate behavioral health, wellness, navigational advocacy, financial literacy and career development. MyAdvisor also includes VetAdvisor®, an American Association of Suicidology (AAS) accredited program, with over a decade of experience in health and wellness serving military veterans, active duty service members, national guardsmen and reservists.

