MyAdvisor Opens New Office in Bedford County to Support Continued Growth

"Expanding to Bedford is a significant milestone for MyAdvisor," said MyAdvisor President, Jennifer Christman, "This new office allows us to grow and scale our services, fostering stronger relationships and enabling us to provide care coordination where it matters most. It's a testament to our continued success and our commitment to growth."

MyAdvisor has experienced consistent growth over the past 17 years, driven by a commitment to 24/7/365 care coordination support and technology innovations to remove mental health care hurdles and connect individuals directly with the best level of care, quickly. The new office will focus on the utilization of care coordination services across the nation for Veterans, Veteran Caregivers, and Employee Assistance Programs.

The office's opening was marked by a grand opening event on Friday, May 3, 2024 featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony and office tours.

About MyAdvisor

Founded in 2007, MyAdvisor® provides holistic care to all those who provide service and their family members, with access to one-on-one care coordination and employee assistance programs which incorporate behavioral health, wellness, navigational advocacy, financial literacy and career development. MyAdvisor also includes VetAdvisor®, an American Association of Suicidology (AAS) accredited program, with over a decade of experience in health and wellness serving military veterans, active duty service members, national guardsmen and reservists

