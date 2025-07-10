MyBioSource Advances Biomedical Research with Thousands of Ready-to-Ship ELISA Kits

MyBioSource's ELISA kits advance biomedical research, compatible with human, animal, and plant samples. Custom solutions and global shipping are available.

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyBioSource, a leading and trusted global supplier of life science research reagents, announces the availability of thousands of ready-to-ship ELISA (Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay) kits produced to accelerate research across a broad spectrum of biochemical and biomedical fields.

MyBioSource continues to empower researchers by providing highly validated scientific reagents for research. The catalog covers a diverse range of antigens, proteins, and peptides that include critical biomarkers such as EGF, VEGF, and various types of cytokines.

In modern biomedical research, ELISA kits enable the precise quantification of proteins in biological samples. The spectrum of applications achieved by ELISA immunoassay kits makes them essential for clinical, academic, and pharmaceutical research institutions.

Extensive Catalog: Covering Multiple and Diverse Species

The broad species reactivity is one of the standout features of MyBioSource's ELISA offerings. The ELISA kits offered by them are compatible with samples such as Human, Mouse, Rat, Bovine, Rabbit, Chicken, Porcine, Monkey, Goat, Sheep, Canine, Guinea Pig, etc.

The company meets the expectations and needs of researchers working with less common or more exotic species by providing validated kits for Horse, Fish, Cat, Hamster, Donkey, Duck, Pigeon, Camel, Goose, and even Plant samples.

This ensures that scientists and researchers from several disciplines, such as agriculture, veterinary science, environmental biology, and translational medicine, can rely on MyBioSource for reproducible and accurate protein detection.

ELISA Kits Customized for Sample Types

The ready-to-ship inventory of MyBioSource also delivers custom ELISA kits that are tailored to specific research requirements. The team of experts at MyBioSource collaborates with its clients to meet the sensitive standards and stringent quality for projects that demand the detection of novel antigens or specialized assay formats.

These kits are designed to fit diverse experimental setups and can be used with a variety of sample types, including serum, plasma, and tissue homogenates, as well as cell culture lysates and supernatants.

This allows for streamlining workflows and enhancing data reliability by applying kits in in-vivo, ex-vivo, and in-vitro studies.

About MyBioSource

MyBioSource, Inc. is a trusted provider of high-quality research reagents worldwide. Founded originally in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2006 by three enthusiastic scientists with a mission to provide the best biological reagents.

Since 2007, they have relocated their headquarters to sunny Southern California, San Diego (USA).

With specialization in providing antibodies, ELISA kits, PCR kits, and rProteins, the company has a strong commitment to scientific excellence by supporting researchers in academia and life sciences.

