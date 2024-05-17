Mychal Threets Joins CLI as Literacy Ambassador, Pledges to Champion Equity in Education

Children's Literacy Initiative (CLI) welcomes Mychal Threets as its new Literacy Ambassador, enhancing efforts to improve early literacy and equity in education. Threets, a library professional and advocate, brings a wealth of experience and passion for promoting literacy, diversity, and inclusion. His recent collaboration with PBS Kids promises exciting educational content and advocacy for libraries on a global scale. Threets' appointment marks a significant step for CLI in advancing its mission and impact in the community.
PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Literacy Initiative (CLI), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to improve early literacy outcomes and create equity in education, just acquired library professional and literacy advocate Mychal Threets as its new Literacy Ambassador.
Mychal Threets received his B.A. in Communications with a concentration in Technology from the University of Phoenix and his M.A. in Library and Information Science from San Jose State University. He fostered his career in the library setting as a near-decade-long employee of Vallejo, California's Solano County Library, climbing from an aide and associate to a children's librarian and later Solano County's supervising librarian. In his tenure there, Threets encouraged hundreds of children and families to sign up for library cards through community outreach, trained the public on how to use information and technology resources, and developed a leading-edge digital marketing strategy for the Solano County Library, among other vanguard feats that forged him into an important educational leader of the library and the city of Vallejo. By the time Threets exited his position at Solano County, he was recognized as the incoming Chair of the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee and Chair of the social media team. Not to mention, Threets has since become a viral social media presence for his book recommendations, interactions with library patrons, and messages advocating for mental health.
Recently, Threets joined CLI in their celebration of Read Across America Day with the National Education Association (NEA), the non-profit organization Read by 4th, the Free Library of Philadelphia, and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania. Threets delivered an exciting, interactive read-aloud embracing diversity in literature and honoring a nation of diverse readers. His engaging and powerful read recalled his own advocacy for children's literacy and education, human rights, and social action, aligning with CLI's vision for the future. As a strong proponent of CLI's ideals, Threets will complement the organization's mission and goals as Literacy Ambassador.
"I'm hoping to fight for literacy. There's so much going on across the nation — across the world — that is impacting libraries, and I want to support them as much as I'm able to — worldwide, nationwide, going before Congress, letting them know how much libraries need funding, deserve funding" (via ABC 10).
Besides partnering with CLI, Threets is furthering his inspiring career with a new partnership alongside PBS Kids. Threets will soon collaborate with PBS on a social media series advocating book joy and relating real-life library stories. In response to Threets joining the television network's team, PBS stated, "We're so excited about all the library joy and book joy you're going to share!" The collaboration promises to bring a wave of enthusiasm and educational content that will resonate with children and families, continuing PBS's tradition of quality educational programming. As Mychal Threets takes on the role of PBS Kids' resident librarian, he is poised to foster a love for reading and libraries that will last a lifetime." (via Because of Them We Can, if an additional quote is desired).
CLI is fortunate to have Threets onboard and to help spread the message and vision of children's literacy. His platform of knowledge and passion for equity, diversity, and inclusion will assist CLI in promoting a pathway to liberation through literacy for every human being. Threets joining CLI as its Literacy Ambassador is a welcome development and an important step in strengthening CLI's essential work.
