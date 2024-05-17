Mychal Threets Joins CLI as Literacy Ambassador, Pledges to Champion Equity in Education

"I'm hoping to fight for literacy. There's so much going on across the nation — across the world — that is impacting libraries, and I want to support them as much as I'm able to..." (via ABC 10). Post this

Recently, Threets joined CLI in their celebration of Read Across America Day with the National Education Association (NEA), the non-profit organization Read by 4th, the Free Library of Philadelphia, and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania. Threets delivered an exciting, interactive read-aloud embracing diversity in literature and honoring a nation of diverse readers. His engaging and powerful read recalled his own advocacy for children's literacy and education, human rights, and social action, aligning with CLI's vision for the future. As a strong proponent of CLI's ideals, Threets will complement the organization's mission and goals as Literacy Ambassador.

"I'm hoping to fight for literacy. There's so much going on across the nation — across the world — that is impacting libraries, and I want to support them as much as I'm able to — worldwide, nationwide, going before Congress, letting them know how much libraries need funding, deserve funding" (via ABC 10).

Besides partnering with CLI, Threets is furthering his inspiring career with a new partnership alongside PBS Kids. Threets will soon collaborate with PBS on a social media series advocating book joy and relating real-life library stories. In response to Threets joining the television network's team, PBS stated, "We're so excited about all the library joy and book joy you're going to share!" The collaboration promises to bring a wave of enthusiasm and educational content that will resonate with children and families, continuing PBS's tradition of quality educational programming. As Mychal Threets takes on the role of PBS Kids' resident librarian, he is poised to foster a love for reading and libraries that will last a lifetime." (via Because of Them We Can, if an additional quote is desired).

CLI is fortunate to have Threets onboard and to help spread the message and vision of children's literacy. His platform of knowledge and passion for equity, diversity, and inclusion will assist CLI in promoting a pathway to liberation through literacy for every human being. Threets joining CLI as its Literacy Ambassador is a welcome development and an important step in strengthening CLI's essential work.

