Mycocycle Featured on RE:TV Episode as an Inspiring Innovation

RE:TV highlights inspiring innovations and ideas that are emerging in response to the climate and biodiversity crisis.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mycocycle, Inc., a leader in using mycoremediation to process toxins out of waste was featured in an episode on RE:TV, an initiative founded by His Majesty King Charles III in 2020 at the World Economic Forum (then HRH the Prince of Wales) to spotlight change makers around the world. The platform seeks innovations that are inspired by nature to address the challenges of the climate crisis.