MycoMeditations Data Shows Positive Outcomes of PTSD Treatments for Psilocybin Retreat Clients

Guests who indicated struggling with PTSD at baseline (average PCL-5 score = 43.04) showed a large reduction in self-reported PTSD symptoms one month after treatment (average PCL-5 score = 17.90). Evidence suggests that a 5-10 point change in the PCL-5 represents reliable change (not due to chance) and a 10-20 point change represents clinically significant change. The study's clinically significant reduction in PTSD symptoms among these guests is sustained at the 12-month mark post-retreat.

A more complete discussion of the survey is included in MycoMeditations' white paper, "Self-Reported Client Data on Therapeutic Outcomes in the Treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder with Psilocybin," published online today.

MycoMeditations operates its Treasure Beach, Jamaica retreat center based on a contemporary psychotherapeutic model, with the majority of the team consisting of licensed therapists. Guests must first complete a thorough medical and psychiatric screening to determine suitability and desired treatment outcomes before being admitted to any MycoMeditations program.

The organization is the first non-research group to widely disseminate for analysis and discussion the results of its psilocybin-assisted therapy protocols leading to positive outcomes in the management of PTSD symptoms. MycoMeditations acknowledges this data is not intended to constitute either an academic study or a clinical trial in its controls, procedure, structure, or review process. Nevertheless, the data is expected to guide future research and to highlight the mental health benefits of psilocybin-assisted treatment for some people with PTSD.

"While clinical trial data are promising and benefit from rigorous controls, these trials can only accept a small subset of individuals and often exclude people that are a more accurate representation of the public at large," said Justin Townsend, CEO of MycoMeditations. "For example, those who are experiencing multiple mental health conditions, traumatic brain injuries, cognitive issues, and physical health conditions are typically excluded from clinical research. Our data suggest that our psilocybin-assisted retreat model may produce lasting improvements in PTSD symptoms within a broader population at a comparable rate of success."

MycoMeditations operates legal psilocybin-assisted retreats in Jamaica for individuals seeking both therapeutic outcomes and personal growth. As a world leader in the evolving fields of psychedelic therapy and wellness tourism, its success is driven by its commitment to providing safe, life-changing, and spiritually-affirming experiences to its clients in beautiful natural settings. Guided by expert facilitators and mental health professionals, the MycoMeditations team brings together diverse skill sets and a deep knowledge base to create professional and personalized retreats, all while investing in the local Jamaican community. Since 2014, MycoMeditations' unique psilocybin-assisted retreat protocols have helped over two thousand clients by administering over six thousand doses of therapeutic psilocybin. For more information, please visit MycoMeditations.com.

