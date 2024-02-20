MycoMeditations Surveys Show Lasting Benefits of Psilocybin Therapy for Major Depression and Anxiety Disorders

As the global acceptance of psilocybin therapy broadens, we're pleased to have hard evidence that very favorably compares the results of our retreats to leading clinical research in the field. Post this

MycoMeditations employed the PHQ-9, GAD-7, and SM-SAD-Adult questionnaires to measure self-reported symptom severity and long-term outcomes across MDD, GAD, and SAD, respectively.

The results can be summarized as follows:

MycoMeditations' psilocybin-assisted retreat model shows comparable positive outcomes to those found in clinical research, with a significantly longer follow-up period (12 months) than the vast majority of clinical trials.

The outcomes are comparable or superior to data presented by UK-based COMPASS Pathways from their Phase 2 studies of a proprietary psilocybin analog one month after treatment for Major Depressive Disorder.

Clinically significant improvements were maintained for one year following retreat for each Major Depressive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety, and Social Anxiety, suggesting possible long-term efficacy of psilocybin-assisted therapy.

This data provides support for multiple, short-term psilocybin doses, as well as suggesting possible benefits of personalized dosing rather than standardized dosing based on bodyweight.

The comprehensive analysis is elaborated in the newly published white paper, "Self-Reported Client Data on Therapeutic Outcomes in the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), and Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) with Psilocybin", available online today.

Operating since 2014 at its Treasure Beach, Jamaica retreat center, MycoMeditations employs a modern psychotherapeutic framework for psilocybin experiences, led by its team of skilled licensed therapists. Prospective guests undergo rigorous medical and psychiatric evaluations to ascertain their compatibility and specific therapeutic goals before enrollment in MycoMeditations programs.

MycoMeditations remains the first non-academic entity to broadly share and discuss the positive impacts of psilocybin-assisted therapy retreat protocols on PTSD, MDD, GAD, and SAD. While the survey results do not constitute a formal academic study or clinical trial, MycoMeditations hopes that these insights will pave the way for future research, underscoring the potential of psilocybin treatments and retreat models in mental health.

Additionally, these outcomes demonstrate efficacy for psilocybin-assisted therapy outside of clinical research settings. MycoMeditations retreat programs consist of group therapy coupled with private dosing in natural environments. The data suggests the viability of multiple psilocybin treatments in a short period of time when coupled with therapy, as MycoMeditations retreats are 7-nights with 3 psilocybin sessions on alternating days.

"MycoMeditations would like to thank our guests, our team, and our academic partner for their support and collaboration in the assembly of these data sets," said CEO and Head Facilitator Justin Townsend. "As the global acceptance of psilocybin therapy broadens, we're pleased to have hard evidence that very favorably compares the results of our retreats to leading clinical research in the field."

In its commitment to transparency and advancing promising mental health treatments, MycoMeditations invites open discussions of the survey methods and results. MycoMeditations' leadership team, including CEO Justin Townsend, is available for comment and discussion.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, MycoMeditations, 1 6508636887, [email protected], https://www.mycomeditations.com

SOURCE MycoMeditations