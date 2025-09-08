MyComputerCareer Celebrates 1,530 New Graduates During Summer Ceremony

"You are true warriors," Onuska said. "You made the decision to invest in yourselves, to work hard even when things got difficult, and to keep moving forward. Today is about honoring that commitment and celebrating your success. We are so proud to welcome you as MyComputerCareer alumni." Post this

Graduates from the Information Technology Security and Administration, Cyber Security Specialist, Cyber Security Engineer, Cyber Warrior and Associate Degree programs participated in the ceremony. Many completed their training while balancing jobs, families and other responsibilities.

Founder Tony Galati also addressed the class, noting the significance of their accomplishment. "This program isn't easy, and it's not supposed to be," Galati said. "You met every challenge head-on. You set a goal, put in the work, and made it to the finish line. That determination will serve you well, both in your career and in life."

The virtual ceremony also included remarks from Bruce Ackerman, chief marketing officer, who encouraged graduates to continue learning and growing, and from Kelly Dowling, director of alumni services, who reminded new alumni of the ongoing support and resources available as they begin, and advance in, their careers.

Since its founding, MyComputerCareer has helped more than 29,000 individuals begin new careers in IT. The school's programs are designed for adults seeking a fresh start, often with no prior experience in technology. So far this year, students have earned more than 4000 industry-recognized certifications on their journey to the IT industry.

