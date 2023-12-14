MyComputerCareer Celebrates 1150+ Potential IT Professionals in December Graduation Ceremony

"It is not common for people who are potentially stuck in dead-end jobs or not happy with the way their lives are going to take control of that situation and do something about it. You decided not to be satisfied with the status quo and to (take charge of ) your future," said CEO Tony Galati. Post this

(Watch IT professional and MyCC alumnus Nyler discuss how MyComputerCareer prepared him for his dream career)

In his address to graduates, Tony Galati praised their resolve to complete the challenging program and their dedication to changing their lives.

"It is not common for people who are potentially stuck in dead-end jobs or not happy with the way their lives are going to take control of that situation and do something about it. You decided not to be satisfied with the status quo and to (take charge of ) your future," Galati said. "It makes me happy to know you have moved forward in a positive way. Today you are a graduate of a very rigorous program. Today, you are all alumni of MyComputerCareer."

Kelly Dowling, director of alumni services, reminded graduating students of the benefits and services provided to MyCC alumni, including resume review, job coaching, interview assistance, and the option to continue studying and testing for various IT certifications.

"The opportunity to work with your Career Services team never ends and we are truly with you every step of the way along your journey to a rewarding and fulfilling career," Dowling said.

During the school's 16-year history, MyComputerCareer has equipped more than 25,000 graduates with the skills and resources needed for success, resulting in alumni working for some of the top tech companies across the country. MyComputerCareer welcomes students with no former experience or training in IT, and graduates come from a broad range of backgrounds – from hospitality to retail to stay-at-home parents. The graduation ceremony is an ideal opportunity to recognize their hard work and accomplishments.

MyComputerCareer is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training and provides entry-level IT foundational courses and advanced programs for students. So far this year, students have earned more than 3400 IT certifications during their journey to graduate and find possible careers in the industry.

