MyComputerCareer Celebrates Nearly 1000 Potential IT Professionals in August 5 Graduation Ceremony

IT-training continues upward swing across the U.S.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyComputerCareer, an online and in-campus technical college, celebrated the achievements of 950 graduates across all campuses during its virtual graduation ceremony Saturday, Aug. 5, at noon. The class – made up of graduates from the school's Information Technology Security and Administration (ITSA), Cyber Security Specialist (CSS), Cyber Security Engineer (CSE), Cyber Warrior, and Associate's Degree programs – reflects the demand for skilled IT professionals and the phenomenal growth of the profession.

The virtual ceremony featured remarks from CEO Tony Galati, President Amy Onuska, Regional Director of Texas Operations Jarvis Hill, Director of Alumni Services Kelly Dowling, Director of Military Operations Ryan Sattelberg, and Chief Marketing Officer Bruce Ackerman.

(Watch IT professional and MyCC alumnus Lanny break down how the school prepared him for his career)

In his address to graduates, Tony Galati praised their resolve to complete the challenging program and their dedication to changing their lives.

"It is not common for people who are potentially stuck in dead-end jobs or not happy with the way their lives are going to take control of that situation and do something about it. You decided not to be satisfied with the status quo and to future-proof your possible careers," Galati said. "It makes me happy to know you have moved forward in a positive way. Today you are a graduate of a very rigorous program. Today, you are all alumni of MyComputerCareer."

During the school's 16-year history, MyComputerCareer has equipped more than 23,000 graduates with the skills and resources needed for success, resulting in alumni working for some of the top tech companies across the country. MyComputerCareer welcomes students with no former experience or training in IT, and graduates come from a broad range of backgrounds – from hospitality to retail to stay-at-home parents. The graduation ceremony is an ideal opportunity to recognize their hard work and accomplishments.

MyComputerCareer is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training and provides entry-level IT foundational courses and advanced programs for students. So far this year, students have earned more than 2000 IT certifications during their journey to graduate and find possible careers in the industry.

About MyComputerCareer

MyComputerCareer is an accredited* technical school, with classes online and on-campus, that provides hands-on Information Technology training, certifications and job placement in as little as seven months. Founded in 2007, the school boasts nine campuses in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Nellis Air Force Base, with its headquarters in Holly Springs, North Carolina. For more information, call (866) 606-6922 or visit www.mycomputercareer.edu

* Accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET)

Pull Quote

"It is not common for people who are potentially stuck in dead-end jobs or not happy with the way their lives are going to take control of that situation and do something about it. You decided not to be satisfied with the status quo and to future-proof your possible careers."

Media Contact

Aaron Martin, MyComputerCareer, 1 (773) 505-4325, [email protected], www.mycomputercareer.edu

SOURCE MyComputerCareer