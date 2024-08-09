MyComputerCareer Celebrates Nearly 1600 Graduates in August Ceremony

"To say the least It's an exciting time in the world of work and learning, full of opportunities for so many folks," Galati said. Whether it's through a degree, a certification, or experiences that teach you the ropes, finding your own path to success is more possible today than ever before. Post this

(Watch IT professional and MyCC alumnus Nyler discuss how MyComputerCareer prepared him for his dream career)

In his address to graduates, Tony Galati praised their resolve to complete the challenging program and their dedication to changing their lives.

"It is not common for people who are potentially stuck in dead-end jobs or not happy with the way their lives are going to take control of that situation and do something about it. You decided not to be satisfied with the status quo and to (take charge of ) your future," Galati said. "It makes me happy to know you have moved forward in a positive way. Today you are a graduate of a very rigorous program. Today, you are all alumni of MyComputerCareer."

The tone in higher education is significantly shifting. Depending on which poll or study you read, confidence in "traditional" higher education is sliding. And while there is still very real value in this path for many people, not every learner fits into this bucket which is why the conversation around skills-development and workforce training is louder than ever in 2024. Simply put, the time commitment and financial realities of the old university model don't work for everyone. There are 70 million skills-warriors in the United States and 1600 recent graduates of MyComputerCareer without traditional 4-year degrees that would agree.

"To say the least It's an exciting time in the world of work and learning, full of opportunities for so many folks," Galati said. Whether it's through a degree, a certification, or experiences that teach you the ropes, finding your own path to success is more possible today than ever before. I have no doubt the warriors from this graduating class will find that success and positively impact the IT industry."

During the school's 16-year history, MyComputerCareer has equipped more than 26,000 graduates with the skills and resources needed for success, resulting in alumni working for some of the top tech companies across the country. MyComputerCareer welcomes students with no former experience or training in IT, and graduates come from a broad range of backgrounds – from hospitality to retail to stay-at-home parents.

MyComputerCareer is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training and provides entry-level IT foundational courses and advanced programs for students. So far this year, students have earned more than 3600 IT certifications during their journeys to graduate and find possible careers in the industry.

