MyComputerCareer Earns 2026 Military Friendly® Employer Distinction

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over twelve hundred companies participated in the 2026 survey.

"We're dedicated to the success of every service member, active or retired, who walks through our doors, and our mission is to help change their lives through hands-on IT training to help them transition into rewarding careers," said Amy Onuska, CEO of MyComputerCareer. "This has been non-negotiable since the day we opened our doors in 2007, and will continue to be a focus of MyComputerCareer indefinitely."

Watch military veteran and Cyber Warrior Program graduate Ajay discuss his journey from service to IT

MyComputerCareer is committed to bettering the lives of veterans and their families by helping them transition from military to civilian life through programs developed to expertly prepare them for employment in the IT industry. For more information about MyComputerCareer's student veteran programs, visit mycomputercareer.edu/why-us/military.

About MyComputerCareer

MyComputerCareer is an accredited* technical school, with classes online and on-campus, that provides hands-on information technology training, certifications and job placement in as little as seven months. Founded in 2007, the school boasts nine campuses in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Nellis Air Force Base, with its headquarters in Holly Springs, North Carolina. For more information, call (866) 606-6922 or visit www.mycomputercareer.edu

* Accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET)

About Military Friendly® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

