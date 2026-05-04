MyComputerCareer Earns Gold Military Friendly® School Designation

"Earning this honor is important for so many reasons, but ultimately it's important because this means our veteran students are finding success in our programs and in their IT careers," said Amy Onuska, CEO of MyComputerCareer. Post this

"Earning this honor is important for so many reasons, but ultimately it's important because this means our veteran students are finding success in our programs and in their IT careers," said Amy Onuska, CEO of MyComputerCareer. "Our team comes together every day to ensure we're providing the education and support needed to help service members and veterans transition as smoothly as possible, and this simply means that combined effort is paying dividends."

Watch Amy discuss MyCC's dedication to the veteran community

Built for People Who Already Know How to Perform Under Pressure

At the center of MyComputerCareer's veteran support is the Cyber Warrior Program. It's DoD approved and live-led, which means students learn in real time from instructors, not pre-recorded modules. In 12, 19 or 24 weeks designed for flexibility around work and family life, students pursue four in-demand cybersecurity certifications. The pace is demanding by design.

The program is open to everyone, military background or not. But veterans who go through the CWP will tell you the cohort dynamic is a big part of what makes it work. When most of the people around you have served, and many of your instructors have too, nobody needs to explain the culture of accountability. The shared experience sharpens the learning in ways that are hard to replicate and there's a better than average chance students will all be speaking the same language.

Veteran William Phillips recaps his experience in the CWP

For Veterans Figuring Out What's Next

The jump from military service to a civilian career can be challenging. The discipline and skills are there. Finding the right organization to help them find a rewarding career is the goal.

MyComputerCareer works with active duty and veteran students on enrollment, scholarships, and training built around IT job market expectations. Four Military Friendly® designations say that work is paying off. To learn more about the Cyber Warrior Program, visit mycomputercareer.edu/cyber-warrior-program. To search all Military Friendly® schools, visit militaryfriendly.com/school-search.

About MyComputerCareer

MyComputerCareer is an accredited* technical school, with classes online and on-campus, that provides hands-on information technology training, certifications and job placement in as little as seven months. Founded in 2007, the school boasts nine campuses in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Nellis Air Force Base, with its headquarters in Apex, North Carolina. For more information, call (866) 606-6922 or visit www.mycomputercareer.edu

* Accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET)

About Military Friendly® Schools

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

Media Contact

Aaron Martin, MyComputerCareer, 1 773.505.4325, [email protected], www.mycomputercareer.edu

SOURCE MyComputerCareer