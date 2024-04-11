MyComputerCareer Earns Military Friendly® School Designation for Third Time

"Our dedication to both active duty and retired service members is ingrained in much of what we do at MyComputerCareer and expanding our learning options and support for these folks to help them find rewarding careers in their civilian lives is a driving force." Post this

MyComputerCareer's Cyber Warrior Program, designed to provide the skills needed for Veterans to transition into meaningful careers in the high-demand world of cybersecurity, is one of the powerful learning options available to students. Just 12-weeks in length, the program requires dedication and discipline to understand complex concepts in a short amount of time to earn four sought-after IT cyber certifications. Since developing the platform, the Cyber Warrior Program is one of the school's most popular additions, expanding from one class on Nellis Air Force Base to an online platform serving students throughout the country. The school assists active duty and retired service members with enrollment, scholarships, training, and job placement.

(Watch MyCC graduate Nate discuss his transition from the Army to his career in IT.)

Educational institutions are measured for the Military Friendly® School designation on their ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans. The Military Friendly® awards are owned and operated by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

"Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts," said Kayla Lopez, national directory of military partnerships at Military Friendly®. "Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community."

MyComputerCareer is committed to bettering the lives of veterans and their families by helping them transition from military to civilian life through programs developed to expertly prepare them for employment in the IT industry. For more information about MyComputerCareer's student veteran programs, visit mycomputercareer.edu/why-us/military.

