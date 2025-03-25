MyComputerCareer Founder & CEO Tony Galati Announces Retirement

"I love what we do and care deeply for everyone across the organization I've been lucky enough to work with, and I'm grateful and truly blessed to have been in a position to change lives working side by side with so many folks," Tony said. Post this

The Legacy

Tony began his career in accounting but quickly found it wasn't his passion. After his workplace offered an IT course for employees, he witnessed the enthusiasm of the instructor and decided to follow this path, spending nearly 15 "amazing" years leading students as an IT instructor.

Drawing from this experience, Tony identified a need for a training platform centered around student success. So in 2007, he made the "scariest and most satisfying decision of his life" and opened MyComputerCareer (MyCC). Although things started slowly in that two-classroom campus in Raleigh, Tony knew the school was offering the innovative pathway and support needed for success in the tech world for a large group of students who didn't fit into the "traditional higher education" model.

"When we opened there wasn't really another school doing what we did in terms of providing the tools and the hands-on approach to IT training," Galati said. "Prior to MyCC there were two options, in-person training or students could order CDs with recorded courses, the latter of which did not work at all from my experience. So we focused on trying to perfect in-classroom training for anyone hoping to break into IT."

This philosophy paid off and the school gained momentum, eventually filling the Raleigh campus and expanding to additional locations throughout the country, including four campuses in Texas (Arlington, Dallas, Houston, Sugar Land) and one in Ohio (Columbus), Indiana (Indianapolis), Nevada (Nellis Air Force Base) and an additional North Carolina location in Charlotte. While the school's physical footprint was expanding, leadership felt adding an online learning platform would allow MyCC to better fulfill the organization's mission to change people's lives by providing seamless access to training from anywhere.

Reluctant at first because he thought it would be difficult to replicate the personal learning model the school was perfecting, Tony realized it was the logical next step and the team worked to ensure the Live Online program was as close to the brick-and-mortar learning experience as possible. Nearly 20 years and 25,000+ graduates later, 80% of whom are currently enrolled online, the strategy paid dividends and solidified the school as the go-to education provider in the space.

During his tenure, MyComputerCareer also ventured out of solely operating in the B2C education space, expanding learning offerings to employers and working professionals alike through the school's UpSkill Academy platform in response to a growing need of skilled workers in the world of IT.

The Transition

MyComputerCareer's next chapter will be led by President Amy Onuska who deftly worked alongside Tony for 17 years in a number of progressive leadership roles to drive growth and student success. Under her leadership, the school launched and expanded one of its most successful learning platforms, the Cyber Warrior Program, specifically designed to help transitioning veterans potentially find careers quickly and affordably in the IT industry. Amy also played a critical role in the launch of the UpSkill Academy and drives several key functions across the organization. Prior to her role as president, Onuska served as VP of Operations and director of career services, among other key roles.

"Amy has served or led every department at MyComputerCareer and when I needed to fill a critical role, I turned to her without hesitation," Galati said. "She spearheaded many of our successful programs and initiatives and in many ways was already fulfilling the role of CEO. Amy embodies our core values, is not afraid to take risks, and has the talent and energy necessary to take this school to new heights."

Onuska will officially move into the role in mid March as the leadership team works to ensure a seamless transition without disrupting the student or employee experience. In her address to employees during the school's all-company meeting to announce the news, Amy lauded Tony and the wisdom he shared during her time working alongside him for so many years.

"My appreciation for Tony goes beyond his leadership and courage in founding this school and building one of the largest IT colleges in the country," Onuska said. "Working side by side with him on this incredible journey for so many years made me a stronger leader and helped provide the skills needed to fill his rather large shoes." Onuska continued: "Skilled workers are needed more than ever in the IT industry and MyCC is undoubtedly primed and ready for the next phase of growth. I am humbled to step into this role and confident this will be our best chapter yet."

The Reorganization

Although retiring, Tony will retain ownership of the organization and take over as the chairman of the board of directors where he will continue to consult with the executive team. Chief Operating Officer Dan Pryor will transition to chief placement officer where he will lead the school's career services team, one of the most important departments at MyCC focusing solely on student and grad employment and career success. Additionally, Executive Director of Human Resources B Jaye Burchfiel was promoted to vice president of people and policy. Two new positions will be added to leadership in the near future.

The Finale

"MyComputerCareer has been my focus and my family for 18+ years so this is bittersweet in many ways, but my wife and I are looking forward to spending more time with my children, their spouses, and my 14 grandchildren," Tony said. "I love what we do and care deeply for everyone across the organization I've been lucky enough to work with, and I'm grateful and truly blessed to have been in a position to change so many lives working side by side with so many folks. While I've taken this company as far as I can, it certainly isn't as far as it will go under Amy's leadership and the continued dedication of every employee."

About MyComputerCareer

MyComputerCareer is an accredited* technical school, with classes online and on-campus, that provides hands-on Information Technology training, certifications and job placement in as little as seven months. Founded in 2007, the school boasts nine campuses in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Nellis Air Force Base, with its headquarters in Apex, North Carolina. For more information, call (866) 606-6922 or visit www.mycomputercareer.edu

* Accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET)

Media Contact

Aaron Martin, MyComputerCareer, 1 (773) 505-4325, [email protected], www.mycomputercareer.edu

SOURCE MyComputerCareer