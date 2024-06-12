MyComputerCareer HR Team Named "HR Team of the Year" in 2024 Merit Awards

"The proactive work we've done over the last 12 months is allowing us to more efficiently communicate key messages, to solicit feedback to monitor the health of employees, and to roll out HR initiatives to our employee family," said Burchfiel. Post this

"The proactive work we've done over the last 12 months is allowing us to more efficiently communicate key messages, to solicit feedback to monitor the health of employees, and to roll out HR initiatives to our employee family," said Burchfiel. "Earning this distinction reflects our never-ending commitment to those efforts."

Since opening its doors in 2007, MyComputerCareer has equipped more than 25,000 graduates with the skills and resources needed for success, resulting in alumni working for some of the top tech companies across the country. MyComputerCareer welcomes students with no former experience or training in IT, and graduates come from a broad range of backgrounds – from hospitality to retail to stay-at-home parents.

(Watch MyComputerCareer employees have a little fun with the social media team)

MyComputerCareer is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training and provides entry-level IT foundational courses and advanced programs for students. So far this year, students have earned more than 2600 IT certifications during their journey to graduate and find possible careers in the industry.

Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants.

About MyComputerCareer

MyComputerCareer is an accredited* technical school, with classes online and on-campus, that provides hands-on Information Technology training, certifications and job placement in as little as seven months. Founded in 2007, the school boasts nine campuses in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Nellis Air Force Base, with its headquarters in Holly Springs, North Carolina. For more information, call (866) 606-6922 or visit www.mycomputercareer.edu

* Accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET)

Media Contact

Aaron Martin, MyComputerCareer, 1 773.505.4325, [email protected], www.mycomputercareer.edu

SOURCE MyComputerCareer