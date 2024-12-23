MyComputerCareer Looks Back on Rewarding 2024 Fueled by Student and Grad Success; Shifting Mindset to Alternative Higher Ed Learning Pathways

Skills training is having a moment
APEX, N.C., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's an important conversation happening in higher education that is shifting the way students of all ages approach how, and where, they choose to gain knowledge. Do I need a "traditional" university degree to find a career or are there viable alternatives to gain skills and knowledge? While this question and conversation will, and should, continue throughout 2025, skills-training is undoubtedly having a moment.
As more employers move towards dropping degree requirements, more than 70 million skills-warriors without degrees are paying attention. MyComputerCareer, which has specialized in IT-skills training since 2007, saw the impact first-hand as eager students excelled in the classroom and grads made an impact in IT.
In 2024, MyCC celebrated 3892 graduates, including a cohort of nearly 1600 in August that was the school's largest since November 2022. By comparison there were 2998 graduates in 2023. The school's live-led, DoD approved Cyber Warrior Program geared to transitioning service members, contributed to this uptick as the program grew more than 200% in 2024.
"My instructor served in the military and had 20+ years of cybersecurity experience, so he wasn't just teaching me how to pass the exam, he was teaching me how to pass the exam then apply those skills to the real world," said Air Force veteran and Cyber Warrior Program alumna Jayanna Berry.
How did students like Jaynna and others perform in the classroom? Collectively they earned nearly 6000 IT certifications which help provide the knowledge and skills needed to positively impact potential employers. Speaking of employers, the school's Career Services team – which works with students and alumni for life – submitted more than 14,000 resumes on their behalf throughout the year.
Beyond student and graduate success, MyCC had a strong year in 2024, reinforcing the college's position as a leader in the skills-training space. Some milestones and accomplishments included:
- Named Top-10 Military Friendly school
- Earned EC-Council's Circle of Excellence award
- HR Team named "Team of the Year" by Merit Awards
- Founder Tony Galati tagged as "innovative leader" in education (Forbes)
- Featured in a 30-minute Lifetime special titled "Operation Career" highlighting the school's dedication to active and veteran service members.
- Named Military Friendly employer
"The first, and most important, metric that defines success for MyComputerCareer is positive student outcomes and 2024 provided numerous opportunities to celebrate so many of those accomplishments," said Tony Galati, Founder and CEO of MyComputerCareer. "Every earned milestone beyond that bucket is very welcomed as it highlights the dedication of our employees to deliver a positive and rewarding experience to so many folks in an effort to change their lives."
Since opening its doors in 2007, MyComputerCareer has equipped more than 27,000 graduates with the skills and resources needed for success, resulting in alumni working for some of the top tech companies across the country. The school welcomes students with no former experience or training in IT, and graduates come from a broad range of backgrounds – from hospitality to retail to stay-at-home parents.
About MyComputerCareer
MyComputerCareer is an accredited* technical school, with classes online and on-campus, that provides hands-on Information Technology training, certifications and job placement in as little as seven months. Founded in 2007, the school boasts nine campuses in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Nellis Air Force Base, with its headquarters in Holly Springs, North Carolina. For more information, call (866) 606-6922 or visit www.mycomputercareer.edu
* Accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET)
