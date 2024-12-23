MyComputerCareer Looks Back on Rewarding 2024 Fueled by Student and Grad Success; Shifting Mindset to Alternative Higher Ed Learning Pathways

"The first, and most important, metric that defines success for MyComputerCareer is positive student outcomes and 2024 provided numerous opportunities to celebrate so many of those accomplishments," said Tony Galati, Founder and CEO of MyComputerCareer. Post this

In 2024, MyCC celebrated 3892 graduates, including a cohort of nearly 1600 in August that was the school's largest since November 2022. By comparison there were 2998 graduates in 2023. The school's live-led, DoD approved Cyber Warrior Program geared to transitioning service members, contributed to this uptick as the program grew more than 200% in 2024.

"My instructor served in the military and had 20+ years of cybersecurity experience, so he wasn't just teaching me how to pass the exam, he was teaching me how to pass the exam then apply those skills to the real world," said Air Force veteran and Cyber Warrior Program alumna Jayanna Berry.

How did students like Jaynna and others perform in the classroom? Collectively they earned nearly 6000 IT certifications which help provide the knowledge and skills needed to positively impact potential employers. Speaking of employers, the school's Career Services team – which works with students and alumni for life – submitted more than 14,000 resumes on their behalf throughout the year.

Beyond student and graduate success, MyCC had a strong year in 2024, reinforcing the college's position as a leader in the skills-training space. Some milestones and accomplishments included:

"The first, and most important, metric that defines success for MyComputerCareer is positive student outcomes and 2024 provided numerous opportunities to celebrate so many of those accomplishments," said Tony Galati, Founder and CEO of MyComputerCareer. "Every earned milestone beyond that bucket is very welcomed as it highlights the dedication of our employees to deliver a positive and rewarding experience to so many folks in an effort to change their lives."

Since opening its doors in 2007, MyComputerCareer has equipped more than 27,000 graduates with the skills and resources needed for success, resulting in alumni working for some of the top tech companies across the country. The school welcomes students with no former experience or training in IT, and graduates come from a broad range of backgrounds – from hospitality to retail to stay-at-home parents.

