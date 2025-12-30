MyComputerCareer Rewinds Groundbreaking 2025 Fueled by Student/Grad Success

"Looking back on the year and taking the time to absorb some of these accomplishments reinforces the importance of the training programs we offer in the higher ed space, and reaffirms the supports we're putting in place are moving the school in the right direction." Post this

2025 was a busy, chaotic, and important year in higher education. It was also a banner year for MyComputerCareer students who embraced and completed challenging programs to potentially find careers.

Let's look at the numbers. MyCC celebrated 4308 graduates, up from 3994 in 2024 and 2998 in 2023, representing 43% percent growth from '23-'25. What did those students accomplish? They earned nearly 7000 IT certifications versus nearly 6000 last year. Anyone who has worked through IT certificate training, and completed the exam, can tell you this is no small feat.

Students in the school's live-led, DoD approved Cyber Warrior Program also continued to excel both in and out of the classroom. As interest in the compressed 12-week training program grew, MyCC expanded offerings to evenings to accommodate folks hoping to attend around busy life schedules. Following 200% growth in 2024, the CWP expanded yet again in 2025.

"It's not easy, but I know (the CWP program) was a much better choice for me and my family," said CWP graduate Miguel Lezama in a roundtable discussion earlier this year. "10 years ago I was working as a mechanic right out of high school and it's intensive on your body. The IT job I secured after the program allowed the luxury of not having to do hard labor, and provided additional benefits like working from home."

Speaking of jobs, students and grads worked with the school's growing Career Services team to submit more than 11,000 resumes. That team also helped students prepare for life after MyCC through interview prep, mock interviews, job fairs, employer meet-ups, and LinkedIn profile development.

History is Made

After leading MyComputerCareer and helping position the school as one of the top skilled-trade providers in the country over 17+ years, the organization's founder and CEO, Tony Galati, stepped aside in March, appointing then-president Amy Onuska as his successor who became just the second CEO in the school's history. During Tony's career, more than 28,000 people graduated from MyCC.

In a press release announcing the transition, Amy said: "Working side by side with Tony on this incredible journey for so many years made me a stronger leader and helped provide the skills needed to fill his rather large shoes. Skilled workers are needed more than ever in the IT industry and MyCC is undoubtedly primed and ready for the next phase of growth. I am humbled to step into this role and confident this will be our best chapter yet."

Additional Highlights (working towards the best chapter yet)

While student and grad success fueled the year, 2025 also delivered some lofty milestones and accomplishments for the school, including:

Named one of the "best online colleges in North Carolina and Indiana"

Also named one of the "top 10 best colleges in Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, for tech enthusiasts."

Earned distinction as "Authorized Training Partner of the Year" by EC-Council

Recognized as "Military Friendly" for sixth consecutive year

Won Merit gold medal award for social media excellence

The school also expanded, then rebranded its UpSkill Academy workforce development and upskilling platform. The new brand, TechSkills, better reflects the division's evolution and growth to serve both the B2B and B2C spaces. In 2025, TechSkills became a Microsoft Authorized Training Partner and secured a partnership with AI CERTs to provide AI and machine-learning courses to clients. With TechSkills firmly in place, MyCC now has program offerings for the whole student, from entry level, to advanced programming like our Associate degree, to skills training for working IT pros.

"Looking back on the year and taking the time to absorb some of these accomplishments reinforces the importance of the training programs we offer in the higher ed space, and reaffirms the supports we're putting in place are moving the school in the right direction," said Amy Onuska, CEO of MyComputerCareer. "But most importantly this year highlighted the drive and dedication of our students, many of whom are career changers that complete our programs around work and family life, to find careers and change their lives. There's no doubt our students will continue to positively impact the IT industry, and we'll be here to support them in '26 and beyond."

Since opening its doors in 2007, MyComputerCareer has equipped more than 32,000 graduates with the skills and resources needed for success, resulting in alumni working for some of the top tech companies

across the country. The school welcomes students with no former experience or training in IT, and graduates come from a broad range of backgrounds – from hospitality to retail to stay-at-home parents.

