MyComputerCareer Tapped to Lead In-Depth Exploration of Cybersecurity Resilience

Every 14 seconds a company falls victim to a ransomware attack. Nearly 4000 cyber attacks occur every day. Cybercrime is expected to cost businesses $10.5 trillion dollars globally by 2025. Cyber resilience needs to be a priority for your business, and MyComputerCareer wants to help.

Bootcamp participants can expect to learn:

The foundations of cyber resilience

How to redefine cyber resilience

Strategies for enabling resilience

How to identify vulnerabilities

Effective response strategies

How to build cyber resilience practices

Members of MyComputerCareer's Upskill Academy team will be on hand to discuss the school's newly-launched B2B training and team development platform. The skill-builder short courses delivered are designed to upskill and credential any IT team around specific, in-demand industry certifications, with a special emphasis on cybersecurity. Check out Upskill Academy here, or at the show!

