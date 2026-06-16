MyComputerCareer Updates IT-Training Program to Serve and Support Today's Learners

"We believe when you support the person as much as the professional, you create students who don't just survive the future of technology, but actively shape it," said Amy Onuska, CEO of MyComputerCareer. Post this

In short, skills for learners of every age from every background are more critical than ever in the IT industry, and MyComputerCareer (MyCC) is once again innovating to meet today's learners and the organizations looking to hire them.

Following a lengthy review, the MyCC leadership team determined it was time for a refresh to hyper-focus on developing a skilled student who is able to think critically and autonomously as they work to enter a competitive industry requiring lifelong learning. The specifics? The school's Information Technology Security & Administration (ITSA) program will feature:

Four core certifications: CompTIA Sec+, CompTIA Net+, Microsoft AI 901 (AI fundamentals) and Microsoft AZ 104 (Cloud Administration)

AI concepts and practice woven throughout every course

The addition of a MyCC intro course providing "tech essentials"

Continued emphasis on student support systems like mentors and tutoring to ensure success

Continued focus on soft skills through the school's Pathways program

A digital portfolio for every student to highlight skills in, and out of, the classroom

The refreshed ITSA curriculum will also positively impact the school's advanced learning platforms, providing the core concepts needed to navigate MyCC's Cybersecurity Specialist (CSS), Cybersecurity Engineer (CSE), and Associate programs.

"We've designed these updates with one major goal in mind, to prepare students to enter the IT industry of 2026 and beyond with the skills and confidence needed for success," said Darlene Cernoch, VP of Education at MyComputerCareer. "This is a very deliberate and strategic shift from not only providing the tools and support for learners to gain knowledge of technology and how it works, but to becoming an independent thinker who is curious and ready for the next challenge as a successful contributor in the IT industry."

Today's world of work is creating two groups: those who utilize AI and create the future, and those who get left behind. Responding to this growing demand, MyComputerCareer is incorporating AI throughout every course. "We have one certification course for AI in Microsoft's AI-901, and students will leverage AI skills learned in every class. That might include resume development, building a bot that may act as a tutor, developing a study guide, and more," Cernoch said. She also noted MyCC isn't teaching to a specific AI or LLM to purposely broaden knowledge of the tech.

Additional updates to the learning platform worth highlighting. Let's talk about labs. In IT training, pre-built, simulated labs are fairly common. MyComputerCareer's refreshed program features a shift to real-time, custom-learning labs and virtual machines to enable students to effectively learn concepts in practical, hands-on scenarios. The digital portfolio learners will build is designed to positively impact their transition to an IT career with a resource highlighting their work and accomplishments. This level of future-focused student support is one of the reasons MyCC learners thrive in the school's programs and in IT.

"Our updated curriculum moves beyond simple credentialing; it's about fostering a mindset of lifelong learning," said Amy Onuska, CEO of MyComputerCareer. "By pairing critical human support with the practical power of AI, we're not just preparing students for a specific IT role today—we're equipping them with the confidence and adaptability to navigate an evolving industry for years to come. We believe when you support the person as much as the professional, you create students who don't just survive the future of technology, but actively shape it."

MyComputerCareer's refreshed curriculum will go live in late July and will be immediately available to new students then. You can find additional details on the ITSA program and how to enroll on the school's website.

Since opening its doors in 2007, MyComputerCareer has equipped more than 32,000 graduates with the skills and resources needed for success, resulting in alumni working for some of the top tech companies across the country. The school welcomes students with no former experience or training in IT, and graduates come from a broad range of backgrounds – from hospitality to retail to stay-at-home parents.

About MyComputerCareer

MyComputerCareer is an accredited* technical school, with classes online and on-campus, that provides hands-on Information Technology training, certifications and job placement in as little as seven months. Founded in 2007, the school boasts nine campuses in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Nellis Air Force Base, with its headquarters in Holly Springs, North Carolina. For more information, call (866) 606-6922 or visit www.mycomputercareer.edu

* Accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET)

Media Contact

Aaron Martin, MyComputerCareer, 1 773.505.4325, [email protected], www.mycomputercareer.edu

SOURCE MyComputerCareer