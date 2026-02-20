MyComputerCareer Welcomes 2,136 New Alumni at January Virtual Graduation

"This ceremony isn't the finish line," CEO Amy Onuska told graduates. "It's your starting block. You're not just entering the job market. You're joining an industry that desperately needs your skills and fresh perspective." Post this

(Watch MyComputerCareer grads discuss where they were before/after enrolling)

The graduating class included students from the Information Technology Security and Administration, Cyber Security Specialist, Cyber Security Engineer, Cyber Warrior and Associate Degree programs. Many balanced full-time jobs and family responsibilities throughout their training.

Founder and Chairman Tony Galati spoke directly to the significance of what graduates chose to do, and what they chose not to do. "Some of you were stuck in dead-end jobs, others were looking for a complete career change," Galati said. "While others stayed stuck, you chose action. You chose to bet on yourself. And that bet paid off."

Kelly Dowling, director of alumni services, reminded graduates that crossing the stage doesn't end their relationship with MyCC. "Whether you need to polish your resume next month or explore a new IT path five years from now, we're here," Dowling said. "No expiration date."

The January ceremony brings MyComputerCareer's total graduate count to more than 32,000 since the school opened its doors in 2007. Those graduates are now working across IT roles in nearly every vertical market.

