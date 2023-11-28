MyCONECT Eyes Expansion Post-ITB Asia, Targets Hotel Onboarding in Singapore and Key SEA Destinations, Sets Sights on Pan-Asian Growth

After ITB Asia, MyCONECT sets sights on hotels in Singapore and SEA hotspots, gearing up to deploy platform solutions across the region and expand further into Asia. Post this

"As digitalization becomes a standard, hotels need to match the personalization needs of their guests with speed and ease. We designed MyCONECT to be the bridge for collaboration between products and partners to meet that demand.", Dong Shik (James) Kim, CEO & Founder.

The Staff App allows hotel staff to coordinate daily tasks, update guest and room status in real time, reduce paperwork and long lines at the reception, and communicate instantly with supervisors and guests. MyCONECT integrates performance analysis tools, customizable to any Property Management System (PMS), ensuring a smooth workflow for hotel operations.

"MyCONECT envisions a future where hotel properties worldwide adopt digital processes and platform solutions. The trend is already here, and MyCONECT is here to stay," said Aishwarya Selvan, Head of Marketing.

The positive response garnered at ITB Asia in Singapore this year speaks volumes about the excitement surrounding MyCONECT. As the company actively pitches and onboards customers, starting from the Southeast Asia region and expanding to cover Asia, the GCC, and Europe, MyCONECT is poised to lead the industry's transformation.

Regarding the ITB Asia trade show, Winston Koh of MyCONECT says "We have seen a great turnout of trade show visitors. We are looking forward to our new partners coming on board in 2024".

The journey has begun, and MyCONECT is ready to shape the future of hospitality technology. For more information, visit https://www.myconect.biz/ or follow on Linkedin here https://www.linkedin.com/company/myconectbiz/

MyCONECT, a leading innovator in hospitality solutions, is transforming hotel operations and guest experiences with its seamless, hi-tech platform. MyCONECT'S 360-degree platform provides customizable PMS solutions, enabling hotels to offer guests full digital control over their stay. This enhances guest satisfaction and internal efficiency, empowering hotels to improve onboarding experiences through effective and contactless communication.

