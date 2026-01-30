MycoWorks Begins a Bold New Chapter in the Future of Materials

A bold new chapter in the future of materials begins. Post this

With a restructured organization under DFX Corp's leadership, MycoWorks is accelerating forward in its mission to deliver the highest-quality Fine Mycelium™ materials to visionary brands and innovators inspired by Reishi™ (https://www.mycoworks.com/reishi) and the remarkable potential of mycelium.

Maud Ohler will steward MycoWorks' Fine Mycelium™ technology in this next phase of development and commercialization, expanding upon her role as Senior Vice President of Technology. With continued guidance from co-founders Philip Ross and Sophia Wang, Maud and her team will reimagine how Reishi™ evolves, enhancing its performance, versatility, and creative possibilities while remaining deeply rooted in the craft, artistry, and quality that have defined MycoWorks since its founding.

As we chart our path forward, our focus is clear. We are committed to creating long-term value, building operational stability, deepening partnerships through values-aligned collaboration, and honoring our shared respect for mycelium and the natural world.We extend our deepest gratitude to the pioneers, partners, and supporters who helped shape MycoWorks into what it is today. Your belief in our vision made this moment possible, and your continued support fuels the next chapter.

This is more than a transition. It is a transformation.

Together, we are strengthening the foundation for innovation, sustainability, and creativity in materials science.

Onwards to the Future of Materials

